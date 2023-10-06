Ohioans! Meet Ric Flair at Giant Eagle and Market District Supermarkets on Oct. 10-12th to Experience Wooooo! Energy

News provided by

Carma HoldCo

06 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CLEVELAND, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair in Ohio from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at select Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets in Cleveland and Columbus, and experience his new Wooooo! Energy, the Exclusive Energy Drink of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Continue Reading
Ric Flair at Giant Eagle
Ric Flair at Giant Eagle

Ready to meet the Nature Boy? Here's when, where, and how: first, register for free on Eventbrite. It's quick and easy, but act fast–availability is limited. Then, secure your spot by purchasing a 6-pack of Wooooo! Energy at the event. Thirty lucky winners will even walk away with one of thirty autographed 6-packs, courtesy of Giant Eagle and OKG.

Cleveland: Day 1 on October 10th

  • 1:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 36475 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094
  • 5:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 24601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122

Cleveland: Day 2 on October 11th

  • 1:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 870 N. Court, Medina, OH 44256
  • 5:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 825 Ambassador Drive, Wadsworth, OH 44281

Columbus: Day 3 October 12th

  • 12:30 pm: Hamilton & Route 33 Giant Eagle: 3841 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport, OH 43125
  • 3:00 pm: McCutcheon & Stelzer Market District: 2900 Stelzer Road, Columbus, OH 43219

"The synergy between Ric Flair's 'Wooooo! Energy' with Giant Eagle is unlike any other," said Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo, the brand family behind Wooooo! Energy.

"It's about celebration, triumph, and victory, whether big or small, and now, it's fueling the Giant Eagle shoppers, and we couldn't be more excited to share Ric's infectious energy and be a part of their victories, too."

About Wooooo! Energy:
Clean energy without the jitters. That's Wooooo! Energy, inspired by Ric Flair's iconic catchphrase. Experience clean energy with Wooooo! Energy in fan-favorite flavors like Dragon Fruit, Lemon, and Strawberry Banana. Learn more at woooooenergy.com and follow the Wooooo! on Instagram at @woooooenergy.

Interview Requests and Media Inquiries:
Brian J. Roberts
Chief Communications Officer, CarmaHold Co. Inc.
Tel: +1.908.616.7822

Email: [email protected]
© 2023 Wooooo Energy

SOURCE Carma HoldCo

Also from this source

Ric Flair's Cannabis Brand Is Coming To Mississippi: "I'm Healthier Than Ever Now"

Ric Flair Drip, the cannabis brand by professional wrestling legend Ric Flair and Carma HoldCo, is coming to Mississippi in partnership with Southern ...

Future's Cannabis Brand, Evol by Future, Now In Nevada

Two-time GRAMMY winner Future's ultra-premium cannabis brand, Evol by Future, is now available in Nevada with state-of-the-art cultivator Redwood...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Retail

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.