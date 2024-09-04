OHIOHEALTH AND COMPASSUS FINALIZE PARTNERSHIP FOR HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE

OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus to enhance care coordination in Marion, central Ohio, Lexington and Athens

COLUMBUS, Ohio and BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compassus, a leading national provider of integrated home-based care services, and OhioHealth, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church, are pleased to announce the finalization of their partnership for home health and hospice services to be called OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus.

Under this partnership, Compassus has acquired ownership interest in three hospice locations and four home health locations that were formerly led by OhioHealth. Compassus will manage the operations of these agencies, leveraging its extensive experience in home-based care, while OhioHealth will continue to play a key role in delivering high-quality care in Ohio. OhioHealth's Athens hospice services and the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio, are excluded from the partnership.

"We are excited to officially launch OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus, bringing high-quality, patient-centered home health and hospice care to our communities," said Compassus CEO Mike Asselta. "Our coordination with the community and OhioHealth hospitals in Marion, central Ohio Lexington and Athens will ensure patients receive seamless, comprehensive care right in the comfort of their homes."

"OhioHealth is proud to provide patients and families with comprehensive care options for every stage of life," said Steve Markovich, MD, President and CEO, OhioHealth. "Through our partnership with Compassus, we look forward to continuing to meet the needs of our communities with high-quality, compassionate care."

The collaboration brings together Compassus' experience in managing similar ventures and OhioHealth's deep-rooted commitment to community health, ensuring the highest standards of care for patients and families.

About Compassus

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based services including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 7,000 teammates and more than 270 touchpoints across 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients' advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems and long-term care partners. The Compassus Care for who I am culture reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient, to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

About OhioHealth

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians, and volunteers, and a network of 15 hospitals, three joint-venture hospitals, one managed-affiliate hospital, 200+ ambulatory sites, and other health services spanning a 50-county area. For more information, visit ohiohealth.com.

About OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus

OhioHealth at Home in partnership with Compassus, established in 2024, is a care partnership between Compassus, a leading national provider of innovative, home-based care services, and OhioHealth, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church. OhioHealth at Home with Compassus offers a continuum of integrated home-based care services, including home health and hospice, providing patients with quality care they need in the comfort of their homes. For more information about OhioHealth at Home with Compassus, visit compassus.com/ohiohealth.

