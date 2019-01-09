Ohio's Hospice, United Church Homes Join Forces to Expand Care

DAYTON and MARION, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio's Hospice and United Church Homes (UCH) are teaming up to form a new not-for-profit joint venture Medicare-certified hospice program.

United Church Homes residents needing hospice and palliative care soon can receive services provided by Ohio's Hospice at United Church Homes while remaining in the comfort of their community. The new partnership aims to expand service offerings, improve care coordination and provide individuals facing serious illness with improved in-residence care.

Ohio's Hospice

Based in Marion, OH, UCH is a leading provider of healthcare services and residential housing for nearly 5,000 older adults. UCH works to transform care and aging through innovative programs and partnerships, and by building a culture of community, wholeness and peace.

Dayton-based Ohio's Hospice is an affiliation of nine not-for-profit hospice organizations in Ohio committed to increasing access and service offerings to reduce suffering, pain, helplessness and unwanted waiting for people in need of hospice, palliative care and chronic disease management services.

"This partnership will improve well-being for older adults who choose hospice and palliative care when they are seriously ill or approaching end of life," said Chuck Mooney, sr. vice president for United Church Homes. "It's more compassionate to keep residents in a comfortable setting, with care teams they know, and provide additional services as needs change."

"This new coordinated care model also creates peace of mind for families who want to support their loved ones who are in declining health," Mooney said.

"Working together, Ohio's Hospice and United Church Homes will establish new benchmarks in care for Ohio seniors, ensuring Ohio communities have access to a comprehensive continuum of care and world-class end-of-life, palliative, and chronic disease management care," said Kent Anderson, president and CEO of Ohio's Hospice. "Each organization brings expertise, resources and a shared commitment to the people we will serve through this dynamic joint venture."

Services through Ohio's Hospice at United Church Homes will be available first in the Dayton, Ohio area at UCH's Trinity Community and Trinity Community at Fairwood in Beavercreek and Patriot Ridge Community in Fairborn. Over time, services will be offered at all Ohio UCH senior living communities and in their surrounding areas.

"Our goal was to form a strategic alliance with Ohio's leading not-for-profit provider of hospice, palliative care and chronic disease management services to improve the scope and quality of care for residents," said Rev. Kenneth V. Daniel, president & CEO of United Church Homes. The alliance also creates a platform for Ohio's Hospice at United Church Homes' planned future expansion into inpatient and home- and community-based hospice services.

Ohio's Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices in Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Through its affiliate members, Ohio's Hospice serves patients and families in 37 Ohio counties.

United Church Homes is one of the nation's largest providers of senior living services, with more than 74 senior living communities in 14 states and two Native American nations.

