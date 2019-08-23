Ohio's Hospice Welcomes Valley Hospice and Community Hospice as Associate Members in Strategic Partnership

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Hospice, based in Rayland, Ohio, and Community Hospice, based in New Philadelphia, Ohio, have announced plans to join Ohio's Hospice as associate members. Ohio's Hospice has established a new level of membership in its strategic partnership to help sustain not-for-profit, community-based end-of-life care across Ohio.

Associate members of Ohio's Hospice, Valley Hospice and Community Hospice will maintain current branding and logos and gain access to world-class mission support services, including group purchasing, access to negotiated contracts, payroll services, billing services, electronic health record services and hosting. Membership will allow both organizations to reduce the cost of operations so they can focus more time and resources on patient care and time at the bedside.

Valley Hospice has been providing specialized end-of-life care in homes, skilled nursing facilities and hospitals for more than 30 years. Valley Hospice offers state-of-the-art inpatient care centers at Valley Hospice Liza's Place Care Center South in Wheeling, West Virginia, and Valley Hospice Mary Jane Brooks Care Center North in Steubenville, Ohio.

Since 1986, Community Hospice's dedicated staff and volunteers strive to fulfill the hospice's mission daily by providing care to patients and families throughout the community and in the Truman House, a state-of-the-art inpatient care center. Community Hospice serves patients in Tuscarawas, Stark, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Harrison and surrounding counties in Ohio. Throughout the past 30 years, they have served more than 16,000 patients and families in their hospice, palliative and bereavement programs.

"By joining as an associate member, we are able to access expertise and services that help to ensure the long-term success of the shared mission of serving more patients and families with even higher levels of hospice care," said Cynthia Bougher, RN, MSN, CHPCA, CEO of Valley Hospice.

Valley Hospice, Community Hospice and Ohio's Hospice share values and culture to preserve and protect not-for-profit, community-based end-of-life and palliative care.

"Community Hospice has been a part of our communities for more than 30 years, and this partnership will help maintain our long-term success," said Norm Mast, president and CEO of Community Hospice.

Together, associate members of Ohio's Hospice ensure that Ohio communities continue to have access to world-class end-of-life and palliative care.

"Each Ohio's Hospice affiliate and associate member is strengthened by world-class shared resources. We are honored to welcome Community Hospice and Valley Hospice as associate members," said Kent Anderson, president and CEO of Ohio's Hospice. "Working, sharing and planning together creates for stronger community hospices and enhances the quality of care and services in the communities we serve. With our strategic partnership, we continue to grow, protect jobs and maintain strong connections with local partners."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION - about OHIO'S HOSPICE

Ohio's Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio's Hospice share the values of:

Providing a patient atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring

Attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person we are privileged to serve

Preserving and enhancing patient dignity

Celebrating the life of each individual we serve

Reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities we serve

Affiliates of Ohio's Hospice serve 37 counties across the state of Ohio. Affiliates of Ohio's Hospice include: Community Care Hospice, Hospice of Central Ohio, Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice, Ohio's Hospice at United Church Homes, Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, Ohio's Hospice Loving Care, Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County and Ohio's Hospice of Miami County.

Associate Members of Ohio's Hospice include Community Hospice and Valley Hospice.

MEDIA CONTACT

Craig Schrolucke

Sr. Director of Mission Engagement & Communication

Ohio's Hospice

937.256.4490

www.ohioshospice.org

Related Links

Ohio's Hospice

Ohio's Hospice New Membership Level

SOURCE Ohio's Hospice

Related Links

http://www.ohioshospice.org

