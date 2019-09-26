Ohio's Prior Learning Assessment Portal Expansion Will Help Develop and Take Apprenticeships to Scale

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent recipients of a US Department of Labor Scaling Apprenticeship through Sector-Based Strategies grant, Lorain County Community College and the Ohio Manufacturer's Association, have big plans to use the funds in support of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership. The OMWP initiative is leveraging the grant to advance employer-aligned industry recognized advanced manufacturing apprenticeships throughout the state.

Broadening the use of the FastPathOhio PLA portal is a significant strategic component of this statewide initiative. The platform, powered by AcademyOne's prior learning assessment software, AssessED™, provides a streamlined workflow to manage the awarding of college credit for knowledge acquired outside of the classroom. Recognizing that learning can happen anywhere, the Ohio TechNet statewide manufacturing talent consortium and the Ohio Department of Higher Education launched the portal in 2017. This grant has enabled them to extend the AssessED™ software license and increase the number of participating higher education institutions.

