OHKAY Casino Hotel Guest Wins Nearly $600,000 Jackpot on Single Spin

Wheel of Fortune TRIO Player Takes Home More Than $596,000 in Combined Progressive Jackpots

OHKAY OWINGEH, N.M., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A guest at OHKAY Casino Hotel is celebrating a life-changing win after hitting a combined $596,842.58 jackpot on a single spin while playing the new Wheel of Fortune TRIO wide area progressive slot machine.

The lucky player won the Wheel of Fortune TRIO wide area progressive jackpot worth $586,390.46 and simultaneously triggered the game's Major progressive jackpot for an additional $10,452.12.

The winning spin occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Following standard regulatory and vendor verification procedures, the jackpot was officially confirmed at a combined total of $596,842.58.

"Jackpots of this size don't happen every day, and when they do, they're unforgettable," said Cody Mellor, Marketing Director for OHKAY Casino Hotel. "We're thrilled for our guest and excited to celebrate one of the largest slot jackpots awarded at our property. It's the kind of moment every casino player hopes for."

The Wheel of Fortune brand remains one of the most recognizable names in casino gaming, and the recently installed Wheel of Fortune TRIO game offers players multiple progressive jackpot opportunities, including the potential for substantial wide area progressive wins.

"This incredible jackpot demonstrates the winning excitement guests can experience at OHKAY Casino Hotel," said Ken Carnahan, Assistant General Manager. "Every day, people visit hoping for that big moment. For one fortunate guest, that moment turned into nearly six hundred thousand dollars."

The jackpot serves as a reminder that major wins can happen at any time. OHKAY Casino Hotel continues to offer guests a wide variety of popular slot titles, promotions, dining, hotel accommodations, and live entertainment.

About OHKAY Casino Hotel

OHKAY Hotel Casino is a premier gaming, hospitality, dining, and entertainment destination located in Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico. Featuring hundreds of slot machines, hotel accommodations, dining options, promotions, and live entertainment, OHKAY Hotel Casino welcomes guests from throughout Northern New Mexico and beyond.

Media Contact:

Cody Mellor

Marketing Director

OHKAY Casino Hotel

505-747-5550

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohkay Casino Hotel