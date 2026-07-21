Two New Mexico Women Advance to Miss Swimsuit USA National Competition Following OHKAY Casino Hotel Event

OHKAY OWINGEH, N.M., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two New Mexico women will represent the state on the national stage after earning top honors during the Miss Swimsuit USA New Mexico competition, held recently at OHKAY Casino Hotel.

Winner Trinity Winters and runner-up Erin Heintschel have been selected to represent New Mexico at the Miss Swimsuit USA National Competition, taking place October 20–25, 2026, at the Royalton Punta Cana Resort in the Dominican Republic.

Trinity Winters (left), winner of the 2026 Miss Swimsuit USA New Mexico competition, and runner-up Erin Heintschel celebrate after being crowned at OHKAY Hotel Casino. Both will represent New Mexico at the Miss Swimsuit USA National Competition in October. Photo courtesy of OHKAY Casino Hotel

The state competition brought together contestants, families, and supporters for an evening celebrating confidence, personal achievement, and community.

Winters, an Albuquerque native and recent University of New Mexico graduate with bachelor's degrees in Psychology and Sociology, has worked as an early childhood educator since the age of 18. She plans to pursue a career in law focused on policy reform and advocacy for women and children.

Heintschel is a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach who has spent more than a decade helping others build confidence through health and fitness. She is also pursuing a degree in Sign Language Interpreting to help expand accessibility within the Deaf community. At age 43, she entered her first pageant to demonstrate that it's never too late to pursue a new goal.

"Hosting events that showcase the talent, ambition, and accomplishments of New Mexicans is something we're proud to do," said Cody Mellor, Marketing Director for OHKAY Casino Hotel. "Trinity and Erin each have inspiring stories, and we're excited to see them represent New Mexico on the national stage. We wish them both the very best as they compete for the national title."

OHKAY Casino Hotel also congratulates all of the contestants who participated and thanks the organizers, judges, sponsors, and guests whose support helped make the event a success.

About OHKAY Hotel Casino



Located in Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico, OHKAY Hotel Casino features gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, and live entertainment, serving guests from throughout Northern New Mexico and beyond.

Media Contact:

Cody Mellor

Marketing Director

OHKAY Casino Hotel

505-747-5550

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohkay Casino Hotel