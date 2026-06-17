Ohkay Casino Hotel Partners with Española Pathways Shelter to Turn Spare Change into Community Support

New ATM Donation Program Allows Guests to Directly Support Local Shelter Services

OHKAY OWINGEH, N.M., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohkay Casino Hotel has announced a new partnership with Española Pathways Shelter that gives guests an easy way to support individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability throughout Northern New Mexico.

Beginning June 1st 2026, a new donation option available at the property's ATMs, guests cashing out TITO (Ticket-In, Ticket-Out) vouchers may choose to donate their remaining change directly to Española Pathways Shelter. Guests may also increase their donation amount if they wish, creating a simple opportunity to support a local organization providing critical services to those in need.

The program transforms small amounts of unused change into meaningful contributions that can help fund shelter services, housing assistance, food support, and other essential resources for vulnerable members of the community.

"At Ohkay Casino Hotel, we believe being a good neighbor means finding meaningful ways to give back," said Travis Garlick, General Manager of Ohkay Casino Hotel. "This partnership allows our guests to make a difference with just the touch of a button. Together, we can help support individuals and families who are working toward greater stability and a brighter future."

Española Pathways Shelter provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, case management, and supportive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability throughout the Española Valley and surrounding communities. The organization connects clients with housing resources, healthcare services, food assistance, treatment programs, and long-term support designed to help people regain stability and independence.

"We are honored to partner with Ohkay Casino Hotel in supporting individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our community," said Dena Moscola, Executive Director and CEO of Española Pathways Shelter. "Their generosity strengthens our ability to provide shelter, support services, and hope to those working toward stability and housing. This collaboration reflects the strength of our community coming together to care for one another."

Casino guests can participate simply by selecting the donation option when cashing out eligible TITO vouchers at Ohkay Casino Hotel's Everi ATMs. While individual donations may be small, the collective impact has the potential to provide meaningful support for local programs and services.

"This is what community partnership looks like," said Ken Carnahan, Assistant General Manager of Ohkay Casino Hotel. "Our guests now have a convenient way to support a local nonprofit that is doing important work every day. We hope this program not only raises funds, but also helps raise awareness about the challenges many people in our community face and the resources available to help."

The initiative reflects Ohkay Casino Hotel's ongoing commitment to supporting local organizations and strengthening the communities it serves.

Guests interested in learning more about Española Pathways Shelter and its programs may visit EspanolaPathwaysShelter.org.

About Ohkay Casino Hotel

Ohkay Casino Hotel is a gaming, hospitality, dining, and entertainment destination located in Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico. Featuring slot gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, promotions, and entertainment, Ohkay Casino Hotel proudly serves guests throughout Northern New Mexico and beyond.

About Española Pathways Shelter

Española Pathways Shelter is a community-based organization serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability in Española and surrounding communities. Through emergency shelter, transitional housing, case management, and supportive services, Pathways connects community members with care, stability, and long-term resources.

Media Contact:

Cody Mellor

Marketing Director

OHKAY Casino Hotel

505-747-5550

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohkay Casino Hotel