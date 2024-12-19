OHM FITNESS OPENS FIRST WEST VALLEY LOCATION

High-Tech EMS Fitness Studio Launches at Peoria's The Shops at Lake Pleasant, Marking the 6th Arizona Location and the 17th Location to Open Across the Country

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OHM Fitness , the innovative electro muscle stimulation (EMS) fitness concept, announced the opening of its first West Valley location in Peoria's The Shops at Lake Pleasant at 25738 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy. The 2,200-square-foot studio marks the beginning of a larger expansion plan in the West Valley and across the country.

Since its soft opening on November 11, the studio has attracted over 200 members drawn to OHM's signature 25-minute workouts that deliver the benefits of a three-hour traditional gym session through advanced EMS technology.

OHM Fitness franchisees (from left): Casey Meyeres, April Meyeres, Candice Johnson, Chris Johnson

"This Peoria location represents the first of three planned OHM Fitness locations in the West Valley," said franchisee Candice Johnson. "We're investing in this community because we believe in bringing innovative fitness solutions to areas experiencing rapid growth."

The venture represents a unique partnership between two local families. Longtime friends Casey and April Meyeres, along with Chris and Candice Johnson, joined forces to bring OHM Fitness to the West Valley after experiencing remarkable results as members themselves.

"What started as our two families driving 30 minutes to workout in Scottsdale has turned into an exciting business venture together," said April Meyeres. "We believed so strongly in the concept that we wanted to make it accessible to our own community."

The studio features OHM's proprietary EMPower Suit technology, delivering wireless EMS training in a boutique fitness setting. To celebrate the grand opening, new members can take advantage of discounted unlimited membership rates.

"The response from the Peoria community has been extraordinary," said Casey Meyeres. "Members are experiencing impressive results with our low-impact, high-efficiency workouts, and we're excited to finally be open to bring OHM's innovative workout to our own backyard."

Located near popular brands like Restore Hyper Wellness and Over Easy, the studio offers evolved EMS workouts with enhanced science-backed methods. The location features dedicated spaces for personal training and virtual coaching.

OHM Fitness currently has 17 locations open across the United States, with seven additional locations opening in early Q1 2025.

For more information about OHM Fitness and to schedule a session, visit www.OHMfitness.com .

OHM Fitness is a franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs and experienced franchise industry professionals who are eager to capture their share in the $96 billion dollar fitness industry. The initial franchise fee is $45,000 and the total estimated initial investment ranges from $373,500 to $885,000. For more information about franchise opportunities available in your area, please visit www.OHMfitness.com or email [email protected] .

About OHM Fitness

OHM Fitness is one of the first franchises to deliver small group workouts using the highly-effective electro muscle stimulation (EMS) through the use of wearable technology through its EMPower Suit. This high-tech fitness experience packs the benefits of an intense two-hour workout into a low-impact, 25-minute session with a low rate of wear and tear on the joints, ligaments, and muscles, in comparison to other HiiT workouts. Founded in Scottsdale, Ariz., OHM Fitness currently offers area representative and franchisee opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.OHMfitness.com or email [email protected] .

