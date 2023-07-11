OhmConnect and Sense Expand Partnership to Increase Adoption of Demand Response Amongst New York and California Residents

Improved integration makes it easier for consumers to manage their energy use, collect rewards, and actively participate in making the electrical grid more resilient

OAKLAND, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OhmConnect and Sense announced the expansion of their innovative partnership, incorporating OhmConnect's Fuse platform with Sense's real-time, device-level insights. This integration will create a Virtual Power Plant (VPP) enabling customers to earn rewards for reducing their home electricity use when the grid is stressed. By seamlessly merging the strengths of each technology, consumers will have a unified, approachable experience and empower them to take control of their energy use.

"By making it easy for Sense users to quickly enroll in OhmConnect, Sense can integrate tangible rewards and market signals into the Sense app experience to help New Yorkers and Californians provide critical capacity to the grid when it's needed most," said Colin Gibbs, VP Energy Services at Sense. "The interactivity of real-time, device level information from Sense and customer rewards from OhmConnect dramatically enhances the amount of curtailable load that our companies can collectively provide to grid operators."

"We can all play a role in building a clean energy future, and it starts with partnerships like this one with Sense," said Cisco Devries, CEO, OhmConnect. "By embedding OhmConnect's Fuse offering into the native experience of the Sense app, we can provide residential customers with a simple and interactive way to take control of their energy usage and electricity bill and build out a strong network of energy savers dedicated to stabilizing the grid and preventing blackouts."

In addition to supporting customers at Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), under the expanded partnership, Con Edison New York customers are now eligible to participate. Eligible users can register, connect their utility, link smart home devices, and sign up for alert notifications through the award-winning Sense app. Once enrolled, they will be alerted to OhmHours – a program that tells members when to reduce their at-home energy consumption – through email or text, as well as through timely, personalized notifications in the Sense app. The combined insights from Sense and OhmConnect will allow these customers to take meaningful actions and maximize rewards.

This expanded partnership builds upon Sense and OhmConnect's successful 2021 pilot test of the value of real-time energy data and messaging for OhmConnect customers in California. The pilot demonstrated such data helped users save 160% more during critical times of grid constraint, compared to OhmConnect participants without real-time information from Sense. Additionally, Sense customers link a device 6X more than the average OhmConnect user.

Sense users were eager to have access to their energy insights. When introduced to OhmConnect, Sense users joined the VPP at a rate of 125% greater than non-Sense users, increasing enrollment in New York by over 100%.

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award , helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. The company pays its customers for saving electricity when the grid is stressed and likely to utilize dirty power, unlocking clean, affordable, and reliable energy. With more than $17 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. The leading energy management app, OhmConnect has partnered with Google Nest, Carrier, SunPower, ecobee, TP Link, and 25 other companies and manufacturers. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com . Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect , read the OhmConnect blog or check them out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Sense

Sense's mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by making homes smarter and efficient. We empower people to care for their homes and families while contributing to a cleaner, more resilient future. Founded in 2013 by pioneers in speech recognition, Sense uses machine learning technology to provide real-time insights on device behavior, even for those devices that are not "smart." Customers rely on Sense for a wide range of uses including monitoring their home appliances, determining whether they left appliances running and identifying how to reduce their energy costs. Sense is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. To make sense of your energy, visit: https://sense.com.

