OhmConnect Awarded Prestigious Partnership in California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support Program

Only Provider to Engage in Demand Response Capacity and Battery Storage Pilots; Stabilizes Grid and Prevent Blackouts

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , the leading residential energy management company, today announced its acceptance as the only provider in two pilot programs with the California Energy Commission's (CEC) new Demand Side Grid Support (DSGS) Program . As part of a suite of programs to alleviate tight energy supplies on the grid caused by heat waves, wildfires, and other ongoing impacts of climate change, the DSGS program will offer incentives to electric customers that provide load reduction and backup generation to support the state's electrical grid during extreme events, reducing the risk of blackouts.

OhmConnect will participate in the DSGS' Incremental Market-Integrated Demand Response Capacity Pilot as a residential aggregator providing flexible demand when the grid is most stressed. The program provides incentives to customers who reduce their energy consumption at peak times and especially during extreme weather events.

"As the State looks for solutions to stabilize the grid, we're pleased that the CEC has put its trust in OhmConnect and our proven success as a residential aggregator," said Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. "Being the only company chosen for two pilot programs is a clear indicator that our model is effective for customers and critical to the grid. Our community of energy savers – a virtual power plant – has demonstrated a unique ability to act in real time to keep the lights on."

OhmConnect will work with SunPower, a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, to participate in the DSGS Market-Aware Behind-the-Meter Battery Storage Pilot. This will allow SunPower customers enrolled in the OhmConnect virtual power plant (VPP) program to earn more for providing stored solar power back to the grid when demand for electricity is at its highest.

"Battery storage is a vital part of the energy ecosystem. It provides the grid an ample supply of on-demand energy that keeps the power flowing in neighborhoods across the state," said Shawn Fitzgerald, vice president of corporate development and product strategy at SunPower. "SunPower customers in California are playing a critical role in keeping the state's electric grid stable and resilient.

OhmConnect's community of energy savers played a critical role in the unprecedented August 2020 heat wave , helping the state avoid a blackout by reducing an estimated 1-GigaWatt hour (GWh) of energy, which is equivalent to taking 600K homes off of the grid for an hour. Energy savers collectively earned $1.3 million from OhmConnect for their efforts and also helped prevent six additional days of blackouts during the heatwave.

During the nine-day heatwave in September 2022, OhmConnect's community received over $2.7 million in rewards and saved about 1.5 GigaWatt hours of energy, the equivalent of taking 1 million homes off the grid for an hour.

Our partnership with OhmConnect and California Energy Commission ensures homeowners receive maximum bill savings for their contribution to the grid."

California residents can enroll their SunVault battery storage into the program through the mySunPower app, available to download on Apple App Store or Google Play .

California residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

New York residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

Texas residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

Australia residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award , helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. The company pays its customers for saving electricity when the grid is stressed and likely to utilize dirty power, unlocking clean, affordable, and reliable energy. With more than $17 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. The leading energy management app, OhmConnect has partnered with Google Nest, Carrier, SunPower, ecobee, TP Link, and 25 other companies and manufacturers. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com . Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect , read the OhmConnect blog or check them out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

