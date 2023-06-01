OhmConnect Launches Annual MEGA Summer Campaign to Reward California, New York, and Texas Residents While Saving Energy

Money and Prizes Now Available to Residents for Conserving Energy

OAKLAND, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , the leading provider of residential energy flexibility, today announced the start of its 6th annual MEGA Summer promotion, the biggest campaign of the year. Running from June 1 until September 30, 2023, OhmConnect members can earn increased rewards for saving energy, including $100 cash daily on the OhmConnect Wheel, weekly prizes, and multipliers of their regular rewards when they conserve during moments of peak stress on the grid.

OhmConnect is a free service that gives members cash rewards and other prizes for reducing energy consumption when the grid is stressed. Its demand response model, which spans more than 200,000 homes and over 250,000 smart devices across three states, has been critical in supporting the electrical grid and avoiding blackouts. Since 2014, it has paid out $18 million to its community for much-needed energy conservation.

The OhmConnect community saved 2.5 GWh over the course of Summer 2022, earning them $2.3 million in cash and gift cards. Their collective energy savings were equivalent to taking 210 homes off the grid for an entire year.

"We're excited to kick off Mega Summer," said Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. "From flex alerts to wildfires, summer is a crucial time for grid flexibility. These extra prizes get the community excited and involved in reducing energy – and each and every resident plays a critical role in supporting the grid.

Hundreds of thousands of households participate in OhmHours, a program that tells members over text message when to reduce their at-home energy consumption. OhmHours typically last for one hour and occur up to four times a week. When residents turn off their appliances, they save on their energy bills and earn rewards from OhmConnect. And residents with smart devices, such as smart thermostats and smart plugs, enable OhmConnect to turn the devices on and off to save – and earn – even more without lifting a finger. (Of course, OhmConnect is all about flexibility, so residents retain the ability to override and control their own devices at all times.)

By orchestrating energy use across homes, OhmConnect is effectively operating as a virtual power plant that kicks in when the grid needs it most. Using OhmConnect to adjust thermostats just a few degrees can deliver 680 MW in savings to the grid, which is about twice the energy generated by a conventional power plant.

California residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

New York residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

Texas residents can sign up for OhmConnect here .

About OhmConnect

OhmConnect, winner of the 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award , helps hundreds of thousands of customers manage their at-home electricity and rewards them for smarter energy use. The company pays its customers for saving electricity when the grid is stressed and likely to utilize dirty power, unlocking clean, affordable, and reliable energy. With more than $18 million in rewards paid to its customers, OhmConnect is making a future of 100% clean energy accessible to everyone. Customers of the three major California electricity suppliers – Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) – as well as Con Edison in New York, can sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com . Texas residents can select OhmConnect as their retail electric provider. Follow OhmConnect on Twitter @OhmConnect , read the OhmConnect blog or check them out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

