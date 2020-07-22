OhmConnect's MEGA Summer Campaign Will Earn Californians More Money While Saving Energy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , California's leading clean energy program, has rolled out MEGA Summer , their biggest campaign of the year. During MEGA Summer, California residents have the opportunity to earn more money and win prizes for saving energy while at home. Participants have earned everything from $3k in cash, Peloton bikes, and Home Theater Systems, and one grand prize winner will have their energy bill paid for life.

What Is MEGA Summer?

Save energy when it matters most while earning the biggest rewards.

OhmConnect's third-annual MEGA Summer campaign is only 8 weeks in, and Californians across the state have already won big. OhmConnect users have won Energy Star Washer and Dryer Combos (a $2000 value) and Peloton bikes (a $3000 value). OhmConnect has given out over 50 $100 cash pay-outs and 50 Disney+ subscriptions. This is all in addition to the weekly earnings through OhmConnect and savings that users are seeing on their energy bill.

MEGA Summer runs from June 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. The grand prize winner will be announced on October 7, 2020.

California residents can go to www.ohmconnect.com to sign up.

How does OhmConnect work?

OhmConnect is a free service that gives Californians cash rewards and other prizes for reducing energy consumption when the grid is stressed. Hundreds of thousands of California households participate in OhmHours, a program that tells users over text message when to reduce their at-home energy consumption. OhmHours typically last for one hour and occur up to four times a week. When residents turn off their appliances, they save on their energy bills and earn money.

OhmConnect has most recently rolled out AutoOhm , a program that automatically manages energy use for users when demand is high and prices surge. With AutoOhms, California residents can earn even more rewards without lifting a finger.

Since 2014, OhmConnect has paid out $12 million to its OhmConnect customers and last summer alone, paid out $3.2M in rewards.

What is OhmConnect?

OhmConnect was founded in 2014 with the vision of becoming the world's largest supplier of clean energy. Today, OhmConnect enables hundreds of thousands of residents to reimagine how they use energy, to choose clean energy over dirty energy when required, and to be rewarded for timely, smarter, home energy use. OhmConnect pays their users to save energy when the grid is stressed and when fossil fuel emitting peaker plants fire up to meet increased demand. The OhmConnect community has collectively saved as much energy as the equivalent to planting 24,209 trees and driving 2.29M miles. Sign up with OhmConnect for free at ohmconnect.com. Follow us on Twitter @OhmConnect , see our OhmConnect Blog , or check us out on Facebook and LinkedIn .

