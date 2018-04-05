OHR LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. To Contact The Firm

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Ohr securities between June 24, 2014 and January 4, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Khanna v. Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc. et al, No. 18-cv-01284 was filed on February 14, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Loretta A. Preska.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that the product Squalamine, the company's lead product candidate for the treatment of wet-AMD, would not produce vision improvements and was commercially not viable.

Specifically, after years of having touted positive clinical results, on January 5, 2018, the Company announced that topline data from its MAKO study to evaluate the use of Squalamine combination therapy for the treatment of wet-AMD did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

After the announcement, Ohr's share price fell from $2.02 per share on January 4, 2018 to a closing price of $0.38 on January 5, 2018—a $1.64 or an 81.2% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Ohr's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

