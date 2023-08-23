Ohrtek Partners with Lifud Tech to Revolutionize North American LED Market

Responding to the escalating demand for LED components, this collaborative effort will provide cutting-edge LED driver solutions, effectively addressing the burgeoning needs of the industry.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohrtek, a leading USA supplier of premium LED drivers and components, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Lifud Technology Co., Ltd, a renowned LED driver manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China https://www.ohrtek.com/our-partners/. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the North American LED market by delivering cutting-edge LED drivers and intelligent systems to meet the soaring demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions.

LiFUD GMD065YM LiFUD GOE075YV-012A LiFUD GOE200YV-012A

Lifud boasts an impressive 16-year track record since its inception in 2007

Lifud services over 70 countries and regions across Europe and Asia

A new Lifud driver is installed every 1.1 seconds worldwide

Lifud's commitment to innovation and quality puts them at the forefront of the industry

Ohrtek has secured exclusivity for distributing Lifud's premium LED drivers throughout North America and key Latin American regions. This partnership positions Ohrtek to meet the escalating LED market demands and address service needs.

Ramon Maciasrivas, OhrTek's International Sales Manager, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled about this strategic partnership and its impeccable timing. The current market conditions present a perfect opportunity for the introduction of Lifud LED drivers. With the industry experiencing service gaps and product shortages due to the surging demand, our collaboration will deliver top-quality LED driver solutions to meet the needs of our customers." Ohrtek aims to serve key OEMs throughout its assigned territories via this strategic partnership, empowering them with top-of-the-line LED drivers and components to enhance their lighting products and solutions.

About Ohrtek: Ohrtek is a leading USA supplier of high-quality LED drivers and components, committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, providing cutting-edge LED power supplies tailored for OEM customers across North America.

OhrTek is renowned for providing superior-quality LED components to the lighting industry. Their unwavering commitment to excellence, competitive pricing, and unparalleled customer service ensures maximum value on investment. OhrTek's team of experts possesses the technical acumen to address even the most intricate requirements, supported by state-of-the-art supply management systems that streamline the entire process. www/ohrtek.com.

For more information about the partnership or to inquire about Ohrtek's premium LED components, please contact Ramon Maciasrivas at [email protected].

