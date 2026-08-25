OHUB, CompTIA aim to reach 1 million Americans amid US push for an AI-ready workforce

OHUBNext pairs practical AI training with high-growth company building and early-stage investment education

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opportunity Hub (OHUB) and CompTIA today announced a partnership to expand access to practical artificial intelligence (AI) training through OHUBNext. By pairing CompTIA's curriculum pathways with OHUB education in high-growth company building and early-stage investment, the initiative aims to reach one million Americans by 2030.

"We're building an AI-confident workforce together." Post this OHUB and CompTIA are building a national, community-delivered pathway from practical AI literacy to industry credentials, entrepreneurship and economic mobility—with a stated goal of reaching one million Americans by 2030.

"AI is becoming an operating layer of the economy, but access to a tool is not the same as readiness to use it," said Dr. Rodney Sampson, executive chairman and CEO of OHUB. "The question is whether people can build useful skills, demonstrate what they know and connect those capabilities to economic opportunity. This partnership gives us the infrastructure to address that question at a national scale."

From AI adoption to economic readiness

Federal agencies are accelerating investment in AI workforce readiness. The National Science Foundation's AI-Ready America initiative could provide up to $1 million annually for three years to as many as 56 state and territory hubs, while the Labor Department is offering approximately $40 million in industry-driven training grants whose priority sectors include information technology and AI.

"As the federal government places greater emphasis on AI readiness, workers and institutions need an accessible way to respond," said Kieran Blanks, MBA, chief product officer at OHUB. "This partnership creates an on ramp to practical training and recognized credentials that cities, employers, colleges and workforce systems can deploy at scale."

A portfolio built for practical application

Delivered through CompTIA Essentials, the 12-course curriculum spans high-demand fields—including AI, data analytics, cloud infrastructure, and project management. Learners validate their skills by earning dual CompTIA CompCerts and OHUB Certificates. By combining workplace AI training with OHUB's venture-building and investment literacy programs, OHUBNext establishes a direct pathway to economic readiness.

"We're building an AI-confident workforce together," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist at CompTIA. "This partnership gives individuals hands-on, practical pathways to build those skills and validate them through industry-vetted credentials."

A delivery model built to scale

Reaching one million Americans will require more than a single pathway. OHUB and CompTIA will make the portfolio available through four core channels designed to bring practical training into the places people already learn, work and build.

Individual access through OHUBNext learning pathways

Institutional licensing for workforce and education programs

Employer- and funder-sponsored cohorts

Outreach through community colleges, HBCUs, workforce boards, labor unions and Divine Nine organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council

The model gives individuals an accessible point of entry while enabling cities, employers, colleges and workforce systems to incorporate the learning into existing education and economic-mobility programs.

Join the conversation

The organizations will discuss training pathways and partnership opportunities during a webinar, "Building America's AI-Ready Workforce," on Sept. 16, 2026, at noon ET.

About OHUB

Opportunity Hub (OHUB) is a national technology, startup and venture ecosystem-building platform shaping the future of work and ownership in the new economy. OHUB has exposed and upskilled more than 7,000 people, impacted more than 800 startups and helped supported founders raise more than $400 million. Working in partnership with corporations, educational institutions, government agencies, workforce systems, foundations and community organizations, OHUB builds the talent, venture pathways and innovation infrastructure required to drive economic growth across high-potential sectors. Learn more at https://opportunityhub.co/

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA