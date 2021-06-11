OhuhuART celebrates 5th anniversary with its hallmark anniversary sales event

From a young brand inspired by the picturesque nature of Oahu, Hawaii, OhuhuART has since made its name for itself to be a go-to art supplies brand amongst the community. They do so by keeping the price points modest enough for the average student to afford to pursue art without breaking the bank, without sacrificing on quality. With a slogan to " paint up your inspiration" , Ohuhu marks its 5 th birthday with a limited-time sale for their best-selling markers on both Amazon and their website: www.ohuhu.com .

Bring everyone back to the fresh tropics of Oahu whenever they picked up a paintbrush or marker.

Celebrating half a decade of creative pursuits

OhuhuART's origin story starts off with the launch of their humble but mighty marker set back in 2016. Since then, OhuhuART has since clinched its Amazon best-selling title by expanding its product categories according to the community's feedback.

One such product category that was developed based on the voices of the community was the Ohuhu Skin Tone Markers. Just a decade ago, skin tone colors were only limited to a certain shade of beige.

But fast forward to today, a single color could not represent the beauty of diversity. And after our community shared that sentiment with us, we set out to develop 2 versions of Ohuhu Skin Tone Markers. Today, we are proud to share that the Honolulu Series of Ohuhu Skin Tone Markers boasts 36 beautiful shades, and OhuhuArt will continue to work on adding more shades to promote inclusivity.

A promise to always keep prices wallet-friendly

"As a student, spending my month's allowance on quality paints was honestly out of the question for me. So, I was always stuck with lower-quality products that did not allow me to enjoy art as much as I should have. But I'm thankful that I found Ohuhu since it is not as expensive as high-tier brands and the quality is comparably good." – says Kelsey Watts, high school student.

OhuhuART aims to equip students like Kelsey with the highest-quality products. To do so, the art brand is kicking this off a conceited effort to move away from third-party ecommerce sites and to focus more on their website so that they can offer more perks and privileges to the community directly, as well as reduce costs to keep their products affordable.

Whether you are stocking up on your favorite OhuhuART supplies, or new to the brand for the first time, check out the brand's 20% off marker sale here: https://www.ohuhu.com/ohuhu-markers-5-year-anniversary.

About OhuhuART

OhuhuART is an arts supplies brand that aims to empower everyone to paint up inspiration. Boasting a wide range of products from their best-selling markers to acrylic paint, Ohuhu has amassed over 50k OhuhuART members and more than 100k Ohuhu Instagram followers across 33 countries.

