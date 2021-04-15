Ohza Celebrates National Mimosa Day with Golden Ticket Contest

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohza , the fast-growing canned-cocktail company founded in Cape Cod, Mass., is giving one lucky consumer the chance to win a deluxe vacation for four by hosting a Golden Ticket Contest in honor of National Mimosa Day on Sunday, May 16. After gaining popularity with its ready-to-drink mimosa and bellini cocktails, Ohza is giving anyone who purchases the product online a chance to win a taste of the company's Cape Cod roots with an all-expenses paid weekend to the Cape.

Ohza Bellini and Mimosas

From Saturday, May 1 until National Mimosa Day, Sunday, May 16, anyone 21 or older who purchases Ohza products online will be automatically entered for a chance to win. All fans will feel the excitement as they anxiously hope for the golden ticket to arrive by email on May 17 and win the grand prize trip to Cape Cod. The winner will have up to a year to book a weekend stay at the summertime destination in Massachusetts, which will include round trip airfare for four, resort accommodations, a $200 voucher to a local restaurants, a $100 Lyft gift card, and the drink that started it all, Ohza, for the weekend.

"National Mimosa Day is really becoming National Ohza Day, so we wanted to up the ante and celebrate by giving back to the customers who made Ohza successful with a chance for them to win something they might not normally purchase for themselves. Each time they purchase Ohza leading up to National Mimosa Day, it will give them more of a chance to win," says Ryan Ayotte, CEO and Founder of Ohza. "Plus we have limited edition merchandise, fun promotions, and other giveaways we'll be doing all month long, so there are plenty of ways to win, even without getting the golden ticket."

The National Mimosa Day contest will be available for participants who are 21 and older. For official rules and regulations please click here . Anyone who purchases Ohza products online here from May 1 to May 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win. For more information about Ohza please visit www.ohzamimosas.com .

About Ohza

Ohza was founded in June 2019 by Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, Mass. As a "champagne cocktail" company, Ohza uses quality sparkling wine and real juice like you would when making them yourself, but with fewer calories, less sugar, and ready-to-drink. Now available in four flavors, Ohza is considered one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the industry. Ohza is available directly to consumers in 43 states at ohzamimosas.com , as well as at 2000+ retailers in the Northeast and Georgia including Whole Foods, Wegmans, Market Basket, Total Wine & More, and Hananford. Follow Ohza on Instagram and Twitter @ohzamimosas, and like on Facebook .

