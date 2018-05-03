OIA Global Announces the Opening of Its 65th Worldwide Office

PORTLAND, Ore., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OIA Global, a leading worldwide logistics, packaging, and material sourcing provider, announces the opening of its 65th global location, in Ningbo, China. This new office will support OIA's continued growth in global ocean forwarding leveraging the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, one of the busiest ports in China.

OIA's Asia Managing Director, Mr. Peter Wong, noted Ningbo's distinction as a national hub, "Ningbo handled over 20 million TEUs last year and is a major economic driver of the city's economy," he reported. Key industries in Ningbo include petrochemicals, electrical machinery, telecom equipment, IT, and consumer goods. Dante Fornari, OIA's Executive Vice President of Global Logistics said, "I salute our entire China team who helped make this 65th office opening possible."

"This new office will complement our existing China locations and enables OIA to offer contingency plans for our customers who may need alternatives when Shanghai is facing peak season congestion," Fornari added.

Since its founding in 1988, OIA has grown into a $1 billion supply chain management leader, delivering clients a unique combination of global logistics, packaging, and materials sourcing solutions. With over 1,200 professionals, and 65 owned offices in 28 countries, OIA designs innovative solutions that optimize supply chains around the world. OIA is privately owned by Indianapolis-based LDI, Ltd., with more than a century of experience funding and operating high potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.ldiltd.com.

