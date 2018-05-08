OIA Global Launches New Suite of Supply Chain Visibility Tools

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OIA Global, a leading worldwide logistics, packaging, and material sourcing provider announced the global launch of OIA Connect, the latest addition to its suite of automated supply chain visibility and decision support tools. "The announcement, which took place in London today, is a solution to the ever-increasing complexity of managing international supply chains," says Claus Rasmussen, OIA's Managing Director of Europe and the Middle East. Rasmussen noted that OIA Global customers are manufacturing and shipping to all global geographies, and they must have the ability to share critical information in many technical environments. Some customers require electronic links directly into their own tracking and ERP systems via EDI and XML. Others are seeking PC or web-based solutions and OIA must have the ability to quickly and easily interface in all environments. According to Rasmussen, OIA Connect enables customers to identify and report on their supply chain progress, share summary reporting with customers and suppliers, and quickly collaborate to take corrective action when schedules are not met. It is the latest cloud-based technology solution available from OIA.

Waldo Remijn, OIA's Director of Process & Technology Excellence commented, "the OIA Connect visibility tools are available to all customers worldwide and are easily scalable to any size business." Customer validation and launch in Europe and the Americas was completed in the Spring, and over a dozen customers are now in production. Currently, roll-out for Asia is in progress. More information on OIA Connect is available at OIAGlobal.com.

About OIA Global

Since its founding in 1988, OIA has grown into a $1 billion supply chain management leader, delivering clients a unique combination of global logistics, packaging, and materials sourcing solutions. With over 1,200 professionals, and 65 owned offices in 28 countries, OIA designs innovative solutions that optimize supply chains around the world. OIA is privately owned by Indianapolis-based LDI, Ltd., with more than a century of experience funding and operating high potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.ldiltd.com.

