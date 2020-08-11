OIA Global Welcomes Jeffery Barrie as CEO

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global logistics, packaging, and sourcing provider OIA Global today appointed Jeffery Barrie as Chief Executive Officer. Barrie is welcomed during a vital time, bringing 28 years of integrated logistics experience, most recently as DB Schenker's Chief Executive Officer for the United States.

Jeff Barrie, CEO of OIA Global

"Jeffery is a transformational leader who connects purpose and quality through customer-centric, global teams. This year, OIA Global has pushed through disruption with resilient and scalable supply chain solutions at a time when customers need it most. Jeffery's influence will energize and strengthen the value OIA delivers," said J.A. Lacy, Chairman of OIA Global's board of directors.

Every day, OIA employees across the globe nurture partnerships with unparalleled, end-to-end creativity for an empowering customer experience. "I am delighted to join OIA Global and look forward to partnering with the team and building a growth strategy which is enabled by the company's customer-centric culture," said Barrie.

About OIA Global

Since its founding in 1988, OIA has grown into a $1 billion supply chain management leader, delivering clients a unique combination of global logistics, materials sourcing, and packaging solutions. With over 1,200 professionals, and 65 owned offices in 28 countries, OIA designs innovative solutions that optimize supply chains around the world. OIA is privately owned by Indianapolis-based LDI, Ltd., a family office with more than a century of experience funding and operating high potential, middle-market companies. For more information, please visit www.oiaglobal.com and www.lacydiversified.com.

