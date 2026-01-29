OIKOS® Continues to Redefine Strength in New Game Day Spot "The Big Hill" Featuring Actress Kathryn Hahn and Football Pro Derrick Henry

Amid the iconic hills of San Francisco, the spot follows Emmy-nominated actress Kathryn Hahn and pro football powerhouse Derrick Henry on a quintessential cable car tour through the city. As unexpected hurdles arise, the dynamic duo discovers that OIKOS Triple Zero high protein Greek yogurt cups and OIKOS Protein Shakes have the nutrition to help save the day. Directed by Guy Shelmerdine of SMUGGLER Productions, "The Big Hill" brings a distinctive comedic approach and visual style, with yet another memorable Big Game ad from OIKOS.

"Kathryn and Derrick embody what OIKOS stands for – strength, resilience, and the ability to overcome challenges with confidence," says Victoria Badiola, Senior Vice President of OIKOS, Danone U.S. "Whether on the football field or the big screen, they understand that true strength needs support from high-quality protein. This partnership gives us a powerful platform to connect with fans during one of the year's biggest sporting moments – delivering an inspiring message about how our protein-packed products fuel strength in ways you'd never expect."

Hahn, celebrated for her charismatic roles, is no stranger to the physical strength required when it comes to acting and a demanding production schedule.

"I love how this ad turns moments of strength into a humorous take on heroism," shared the actress. "Performance demands quick thinking and full-body energy, so partnering with OIKOS to celebrate strength was the perfect fit. OIKOS Protein Shakes help fuel me, whether I'm heading to set or juggling a packed schedule. Their protein shakes provide convenient protein and fiber whether I am on set or on the go – especially Vanilla, my favorite."

Known as one of the most dominant and physically imposing running backs on the field, Derrick Henry brings a relentless work ethic and deep appreciation for what it takes to stay at the top of his game. Off the field, he's just as committed to fueling his body with the right nutrition.

"I'm so proud to be a part of the OIKOS spot during this year's Big Game because it celebrates strength and what it truly takes to get there – protein-packed nutrition, training, and team effort," shared the all-pro running back. "Getting in high-quality protein that tastes amazing is sometimes hard to do but OIKOS delivers. As players prepare for football's biggest night, I'm already focused on building strength for the offseason. I rely on high-quality protein like OIKOS Triple Zero Greek yogurt, my go-to training partner."

On February 8, 2026, "The Big Hill" ad will air exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock leading into halftime. Fans can also tune in on OIKOS social media channels, including on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

About OIKOS Triple Zero & OIKOS Protein Shakes

OIKOS Triple Zero High Protein Greek Yogurt : Packed with 15 grams of high-quality, complete protein per 5.3 oz serving, this nonfat Greek yogurt is more of what you want, and less of what you don't with a triple punch of 0 grams of added sugar*, 0 artificial sweeteners, and 0 grams of fat – to help you unlock your full potential. Available in the dairy/yogurt aisle at major retailers nationwide.

: Packed with 15 grams of high-quality, complete protein per 5.3 oz serving, this nonfat Greek yogurt is more of what you want, and less of what you don't with a triple punch of 0 grams of added sugar*, 0 artificial sweeteners, and 0 grams of fat – to help you unlock your full potential. Available in the dairy/yogurt aisle at major retailers nationwide. OIKOS Protein Shakes : A ready-to-drink protein shake that gives you strength for the everyday. With three delicious flavors – Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel – each 12 fl oz bottle helps you Up Your Shake Game, with:

: A ready-to-drink protein shake that gives you strength for the everyday. With three delicious flavors – Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel – each 12 fl oz bottle helps you Up Your Shake Game, with: 30g of complete protein to help support strong muscles ** and keep you feeling full

and keep you feeling full

5g of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health



No artificial sweeteners



0g added sugar*



Key vitamins A&D to support immune health



170-180 calories



Available online or in the protein shake aisle at major retailers nationwide.

* Not a low-calorie food.

** Protein and exercise help fuel strong muscles as part of a balanced diet

About OIKOS®

OIKOS® is a part of Danone U.S., a Certified B Corporation®, and is committed to making nutritious, high-protein options because STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®. OIKOS knows protein and has something for anyone looking to fuel their strength no matter where they are in their journey. With a variety of complete, protein-packed options across cups, shots, drinks and shakes, OIKOS provides offerings that support strength – whether on the field, at the gym, at home, at work, or anywhere on the go. Visit OIKOS.com to see the full portfolio, and join Team OIKOS on social, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Danone U.S.

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone U.S. has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone U.S. website.

