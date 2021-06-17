Oikos Introduces a New Blended Greek Nonfat Yogurt So Thick, Creamy and Loaded with More Fruit, You Can Eat It with a Fork

"Oikos has been delivering nutritious and delicious taste across our portfolio with disruptive high-protein innovations from Oikos Pro and Triple Zero," said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Greek Yogurt & Functional Nutrition at Danone North America. "With Oikos Blended, we will continue to challenge Greek category conventions with a new innovation loaded with more fruit, supported by an omni-channel 'Forkable' marketing campaign that is designed to let Greek yogurt fans to know it is okay to toss aside convention – and the spoon – when it comes to healthy snacking."

Oikos Blended can be found in the dairy aisle at retailers nationwide with clean, white packaging and drool-worthy images of fresh fruit, so fans know it's the creamy one with the real fruit picked at their peak level of firmness, a key indicator of freshness. Oikos Blended is available in six delicious, crave-worthy flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, Cherry, Vanilla Bean and Anything But Plain. Each serving of the new line includes protein and is a good source of calcium and Vitamin D3, bringing joy with each bite. Each 5.3oz serving includes 12g-16g of protein, 6g-10g of total sugar, 0g of fat, 90-100 calories and is a good source of calcium. Fans can enjoy all flavors as 5.3 oz single servings ($1.29 each), fan favorite flavors in four packs ($3.99 each), with Vanilla Bean and Anything But Plain available in larger 32-ounce format ($5.99 each).

Oikos is obsessed with yogurt, and equally passionate about milk sourcing and sustainability practices, which is why the brand is investing more than $6 million to advance its regenerative agriculture practices. Additionally, the milk used in Oikos Blended is sourced from family-owned farms4 that prioritize sustainable farming practices and care for their animals. Oikos Blended is proudly Non-GMO Project Verified and part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™. To learn more about sustainable farming practices, visit: https://regenerative-agriculture.danone.com/.

Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about the full Oikos product portfolio and connect with us at Facebook.com/Oikos and Instagram.com/Oikos.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

1 Than previous Oikos Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach and Cherry Greek Yogurts

2 Than previous Oikos Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach and Cherry Greek Yogurts

3 Plain flavor is not a good source of Vitamin D.

4 *Over 95% of the Oikos Blended milk comes from acres included in Danone North America's Regenerative Agriculture Program. Family farms are located in places like Indiana and Ohio.

