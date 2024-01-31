OIKOS® Returns to Football's Biggest Stage with New Spot 'Hold My OIKOS' Pairing Funny-Man Martin Lawrence with Muscle-Man Shannon Sharpe to Harness the Power of Protein

New OIKOS® ad showcases how its protein-packed OIKOS Pro® and OIKOS Triple Zero® can help everyone support their everyday strength

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the top teams demonstrate their strength on the gridiron during this year's Big Game, OIKOS is showing up for its fifth year in a row reinforcing strength through its protein-packed snacking choices. In partnership with Hollywood leading actor and comedian Martin Lawrence and football Hall of Famer and media personality Shannon Sharpe, OIKOS is refreshing the age-old punchline 'Hold my beer' with its own take –" Hold My OIKOS"–that puts strength at the center. The dynamic duo helps convey OIKOS' key truth that while athletes require strength for peak performance, everyday individuals also need strength for their lives.

Martin Lawrence and Shannon Sharpe for Oikos

In the brand's latest spot, directed by the widely acclaimed Wayne McClammy, Lawrence and Sharpe are out for a friendly game of golf—that is until they submerge their cart in a hazard. But have no fear, OIKOS' lineup of protein-packed snacks is there to help fuel their strength and save the day. With OIKOS Pro's 20g of high-quality protein and OIKOS Triple Zero's 15g of high-quality protein, along for the ride, we see how strong snacking choices can help unleash the duo's strength and demonstrate that STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®.

"Making my Big Game debut with OIKOS is exciting. I like being able to show America how high protein snack options can support the strength needed for any moment that may come your way," said Martin Lawrence. "While our game of golf takes an unexpected turn, you'll see that I'm not worried. Thanks to great-tasting options like OIKOS Pro and OIKOS Triple Zero I'm able to save the day."

To help celebrate the Big Game, Oikos is taking an integrated approach as part of the "Hold my OIKOS" campaign, leveraging in-store displays, widespread paid and earned media, and the "Snack Strong OIKOS" sweepstakes. Now through February 29, 2024, OIKOS is offering fans a chance to instantly win $25 and $50 Fanatics gift cards, and to enter for a chance to win a Grand Prize Home Theater.***.

"We are proud to display our strength by launching a wholly integrated campaign in our fifth straight Game Day appearance, with our entertaining and hilarious 'Hold My OIKOS' ad creative, point-of-sale display, sweepstakes, and digital media. Through our star-studded talent of Martin and Shannon, we're showcasing how our delicious snacking choices help everyone support their strength," said Rafael Acevedo, President/GM at Danone North America. "While our spot is airing during the Big Game, this isn't just about Game Day strength for us. OIKOS is committed to elevating pathways to strength for all and helping increase more equitable access to nutrition resources in underserved communities to ensure everyone can get the strength they crave."

"I'm personally thrilled to work with OIKOS, not just because it was fun to play a different type of role on Game Day, but also because I'm personally passionate about their mission of tackling nutrition inequities through their work with HBCUs," said Shannon Sharpe. "With strength at the core of OIKOS and of this ad, it's been a perfect match for me. So, be sure to grab your favorite OIKOS flavor, sit back and have a laugh with us during the Big Game."

On February 11, 2024, viewers can tune into Paramount+ and NFL apps with Cable authentication (NFL App, NFL+, NFL OTT App, NFL.com) to see the spot. Fans can also view the ad across OIKOS social media, on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

About OIKOS Pro ® & Triple Zero ®

OIKOS Pro contains 20g of high-quality protein and provide all 9 essential amino acids, as well as Vitamin D** and calcium to help support strong bones. A great choice as part of a balanced diet to help build muscle after a workout.

OIKOS Triple Zero is packed with 15g of high-quality, complete protein and has 0g of added sugar*, 0 artificial sweeteners, and 0g of fat – to help support muscles as part of a healthy diet.

** Plain flavor does not include Vitamin D

* Not a low calorie food

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law and outside U.S. Open to legal U.S. residents (50+DC) who are 18 yrs+. Ends 12:00:00 p.m. (noon) ET on 2/29/24. To enter, visit holdmyoikos.actv8me.com either directly or via scanning the QR code and follow the links and instructions to complete the game play and submit the registration form including name and email address. Odds of winning are based on the number of eligible entries. For complete rules, visit holdmyoikos.actv8me.com.

For more information visit OikosYogurt.com

About Oikos ®

Oikos® is a part of Danone North America and includes an epic mix of products including Greek Yogurt options for anyone looking to fuel up and fill up with a delicious morning or afternoon snack. From Oikos® Blended, packed with big fruit flavor and a nutritious punch, to Oikos Triple Zero®, a high protein snack with zero grams of added sugar*, zero artificial sweeteners and 0% fat to help maintain strength, to Oikos Pro®, a protein-packed, crave-worthy post-workout option, Oikos® provides consumers with a selection of creamy, delicious, and nutritious products to help them achieve their goals no matter how big or small. Oikos® is obsessed with yogurt and dairy, and is part of Danone North America, one of the world's largest B Corps™.

*not a low calorie food

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. The company aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices with a strong portfolio of health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend brands including: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's long-standing mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. For more information about Danone North America, visit https://www.danonenorthamerica.com.

