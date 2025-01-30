Oil & gas industry veterans Bruce Cope & Tim Roberts appointed to Select Water Solutions' Board of Directors

Troy Thacker to retire from Select Water Solutions' Board of Directors

GAINESVILLE, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and technology solutions to the energy industry, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee, appointed Bruce E. Cope, CPA and Timothy A. Roberts to serve as directors of the Company for the current term commensurate with the existing members of the Board. In addition, Troy W. Thacker informed the Company's Board of Directors of his decision to not stand for re-election at the next Annual Meeting, after nearly five years of service. Mr. Thacker's decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the operations, policies, or practices of the Company.

Mr. Cope has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, primarily with the investment and operations of exploration and production companies, and currently serves as the lead director for a large family trust as well as serving as a consultant/advisor and adjunct professor covering the oil and gas sector. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Cope served as Senior Vice President – Chief Accounting Officer & Controller for Hunt Consolidated, Inc. and affiliate companies, including Hunt Oil Company. Prior to joining Hunt Consolidated, Inc., Mr. Cope served in a number of accounting positions of increasing responsibility at KPMG, Frates Enterprises, and Pacific Enterprises Oil Company USA. Mr. Cope holds an MBA from Oklahoma State University and a BBA in Accounting from Harding University. Mr. Cope is an active CPA holder (Arkansas).

Mr. Roberts has over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry with a focus on the Midstream sector and energy investments, and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Partner of Iron Horse Midstream, LLC (formerly Cardinal Midstream III, LLC). Prior to his current role, Mr. Roberts served as the Chief Financial Officer and Partner of Cardinal Midstream II, LLC. Prior to joining Cardinal Midstream, Mr. Roberts served in several financial roles of increasing responsibility focused on the energy industry at American Capital, Ltd., Wachovia Energy Investment Banking, and KPMG. Mr. Roberts holds an MPA from the University of Texas and a BBA in Accounting and Philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.

John Schmitz, Select's Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Bruce Cope and Tim Roberts to Select's Board of Directors and believe their strong accounting and finance backgrounds, along with their extensive E&P and midstream operational experience, will provide complementary expertise to our Board. As Select continues to grow and evolve, their valuable insights and customer perspectives will further strengthen our ability to advance our midstream partnerships with our E&P customers as we execute our Water Infrastructure growth strategy, optimize our business, and continue to deliver market leading water solutions and results to our customer base. We would also like to thank Troy Thacker for his invaluable service to our Board and Company in his nearly five-year tenure as a director. Troy's insights and contributions were integral to supporting our growth and strategic execution in recent years, and we wish him well in his future endeavors," Schmitz concluded.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and technology solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

