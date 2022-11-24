Oil & Gas Innovation Tracker: Emissions Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As decarbonization strategies gather pace across industries, emissions management is emerging as a key growth opportunity.







The analyst has identified a complex and dynamic value chain and set of process steps where opportunities abound: Planning and advisory; measuring and monitoring; mitigation; removal; reporting; and offsetting.



Digital platforms and creative business models that deliver end-to-end solutions underpin these steps.Companies are investing in innovative technologies like smart sensors, to accurately capture different types of emissions data, as well as drones and satellite imagery for mapping.



With emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services, managing and storing large datasets is becoming common across industries.



In the next 10 years, automation and robotics along with data analytics will be prevalent in measuring and controlling emissions.This study looks at 6 dynamic firms that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for emissions management in the oil and gas sector and other associated industries.

Author: Mahesh Radhakrishna



