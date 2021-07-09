Oil & Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market in Industrial Machinery Industry to grow by $ 742.43 million| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Analysis Report by Application (Pipeline and LNG and terminal) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/oil-and-gas-pipeline-and-transportation-automation-market-industry-analysis

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market are driven by the expansion of oil terminals. In addition, the benefits of pipelines over other modes of oil and gas transportation are anticipated to boost the growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market.

Oil terminals serve as centers for oil and gas transportation. Globally, the rising energy demand has resulted in the increase in new oil terminals and pipeline constructions as the continuous need for energy is demanding new oil and gas infrastructure. Some of the oil terminal projects are Fujairah Oil Terminal to increase its storage capacity, Saudi Aramco constructed the Muajjiz oil terminal, the Port of Corpus Christi Commission approved the construction of refined petroleum products terminal. These new oil and gas exploration and production activities, along with improved and efficient pipelines for oil and gas transportation, will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Five Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates business through Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics, and Discrete Automation, and Corporate and Other. The company offers pipeline technology and all related operations for the transportation of oil and gas from the wellhead to the refinery such as gas processing, terminals, and storage, pumping stations, cargo tankers, etc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Eaton Corporation Plc operates business through Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company offers solutions for upstream, midstream, and downstream applications for both onshore and offshore drilling.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates business through Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The company provides gas transmission and distribution, liquid transmission, and storage solutions.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates business through Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers advanced software solutions along with the expertise to integrate third-party pipelines software manufacturers or in-house developed custom applications.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. operates business through Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Other. The company offers a variety of solutions such as rotating equipment, including electric motors, gas generators, pumps, and compressors, among others for oil and gas operations.

SOURCE Technavio