Oil & Gas Sector Technology Convergence Impact Report 2019 - Technology & Application Landscape, Key Stakeholder Initiatives, Growth Opportunities for Technologies in a Smarter & Modern Workplace

This technology and innovation report, Technology Convergence Impacting Oil and Gas Sector, covers enabling technologies driving the future of the oil and gas sector. The report captures information on technology and application landscape, key stakeholder initiatives, and growth opportunities for technologies in smarter and modern workplace.

Digitization trends and automation technologies can significantly improve the efficiency of processes and efficiency of oil and gas plants. This is owing to their ability to perform seamless operations and enable informed decision-making by means of data analysis using AI-based software analytics platforms.

Conventionally, the oil and gas industry has adopted traditional technologies such as fixed-wing aircraft and a human workforce to monitor operations. However, this does not enable precise monitoring because manual inspections are prone to error. It is also increasingly difficult to inspect hazardous and cluttered areas. This has resulted in a need to adopt disruptive technologies in the oil and gas industry.



There has been a large amount of available information in the oil and gas industry which has not been processed over time and can potentially yield actionable insights when utilized effectively. Technology convergence in oil and gas sector has witnessed adoption of several technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, Big Data analytics, advanced sensor technologies, autonomous robots and drones, which can enable effective inspection of oil rig sites, corrosion and leaks monitoring, enable predictive maintenance of equipment thereby resulting in much higher efficiency.



Key questions addressed in the innovation report:

What are the key emerging technologies that are likely to have a high impact on the oil and gas sector?

What are the benefits and applications of the technologies enabling oil and gas sector?

How are organizations impacting the digitization trend in oil and gas sector?

What are some key use case scenarios showcasing impact of technology adoption?

Who are the major influencers and what are the recent technology initiatives?

What are future growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Scope of Research

Research Methodology

Research Methodology Explained

Artificial Intelligence, Emerging as One of the Key Technologies to Enable Digitization of Oil and Gas Sector

Adoption of Emerging Technologies Has a High Impact on Improving Productivity

Technology Convergence - Enabling Technologies and Applications Landscape

Digital Technologies Help Transform the Oil and Gas Industry

Technology Convergence Influencing the Oil and Gas Industry

Impact of Technology Convergence in the Oil and Gas Sector

Factors Influencing Adoption of Technology - Process Optimization, Worker Safety, Predictive Maintenance, Efficiency

Factors Hindering Adoption of Technology - Reliability, Readiness of Workflow, Fiscal Administration, Infrastructure, and Integration

Artificial Intelligence - Impact Assessment and Stakeholder Initiatives

Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Oil and Gas Industry with Applications in Exploration and Developments

The Oil and Gas Industry Upstream Sector Process Using Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Applications - Use Case Scenarios in the Oil and Gas Industry

Stakeholder Initiatives for Artificial Intelligence in the Oil and Gas Industry at Every Stage of the Process

Impact Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in the Oil and Gas Industry

Recent Initiatives in the Oil and Gas Industry to Adopt Artificial Intelligence Enabling Improved Exploration and Production

Strategic Partnerships Promote Artificial Intelligence Advancements to Enable Better Oil Refining Strategies

Use Case Scenario: Artificial Intelligence Capabilities in Oil and Gas Ensures Effective Use of Time for Data Collection

Way Forward on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in the Oil and Gas Industry

Autonomous Robots - Impact Assessment and Stakeholder Initiatives

Opportunities for Autonomous Robots in the Oil and Gas Industry

Robotic Technologies Adopted in the Oil and Gas Industry

Key Robotic Developments for the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

Analysis of Areas of Impact Owing to Automation with Robotic Technologies

Benefits of Leveraging Robotics in the Oil and Gas Industry

Use Case Scenario: Autonomous Surface Robots Enable Safe Operation in Extreme Conditions

Strategic Questions About Automation with Robotic Technologies that Impact the Oil and Gas Industry

Stakeholder Initiatives - Robotics Collaborative Encourages Adoption of Robots in Oil and Gas Sector

Stakeholder Initiatives - Mobile Robots Have Been Developed for Maintenance and Inspection

Drones - Impact Assessment and Stakeholder Initiatives

Significance of Drones in the Oil and Gas Industry

Factors that Enhance Adoption of Drones in the Oil and Gas Industry

Applications of Drones in Oil and Gas Sector

Uses of Drone Data for the Oil and Gas Industry

Supply Chain Analysis of Drones in Oil and Gas Sector

Use Case Scenario: Drones Can be Deployed in Inaccessible Areas at Oil and Gas Sites for Detailed Inspection

Use Case Scenario: Drones Deployed for 3D Survey of Offshore Oil Rig Platform

Stakeholder Initiatives - Partnerships and Best Practices of Drone Deployment in the Oil and Gas Industry

Stakeholder Initiatives - Drone Advancements to Ensure Worker Safety

Technology Forecast and Growth Opportunities

Five Year Forecast on Future of the Oil and Gas Industry

Strategic Industrial Alliances are Enabling Development of End-to-end Customer Solutions

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence-based Software Enable Informed Decision-making

Industry Contacts

Key Industry Contacts

