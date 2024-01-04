Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Report 2024-2034 - Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market is forecast to surpass US$10.19 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Deepwater Exploration and Production Opportunities



The increasing focus on deepwater oil and gas exploration and production activities is a key driver for the global subsea umbilical, risers, and flowlines (SURF) market. As traditional reserves are depleting, the industry is compelled to explore deeper waters to meet global energy demands. The development of advanced SURF systems is essential to extract hydrocarbons from these challenging deepwater environments. For instance, the Gulf of Mexico's deepwater projects, such as the Perdido development, rely heavily on sophisticated SURF systems to transport hydrocarbons efficiently from the seabed to the surface facilities.



Growing Subsea Field Developments



The increasing number of subsea field developments globally is a significant driving factor for the SURF market. Oil and gas operators are expanding their offshore portfolios, and subsea tie-backs to existing infrastructure or standalone subsea developments require robust SURF systems. One example is the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea, where the development of subsea infrastructure necessitates the deployment of comprehensive SURF solutions to connect wells to production facilities efficiently.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

The Increasing Trend of Offshore Exploration and Production Activities, Particularly in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Regions

Ongoing Technological Advancements in Subsea Engineering and Manufacturing Play A Pivotal Role in Market Growth

Rapid Advancement in Subsea Production Systems

Market Restraining Factors

The Crude Oil Sector Is Recognised as One of the Largest Sources of VOC Emission in to the Environment

High Cost Associated with Offshore Drilling

The Potential Environmental Impact of Deepwater Drilling and Production Activities Poses a Challenge for the SURF Market

Market Opportunities

Strategic Investments by Major Oil and Gas Companies Opportunities

Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Application

Exploration Wells

Production Wells

Market Segment by Component

Umbilicals

Risers

Flowlines

Market Segment by Flowlines

Production Flowlines

Injection Flowlines

Export Flowlines

Other Flowlines

Market Segment by Risers

Steel Catenary Risers (SCR)

Top Tensioned Risers (TTR)

Steel Lazy Wave Risers

Buoyant Risers

Flexible & Hybrid Risers

Market Segment by Umbilicals

Hydraulic Umbilicals

Electro Hydraulic Umbilicals

Electro-Optical Umbilicals

Control Umbilicals

Intervention Umbilicals

Production Umbilicals

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Baker Hughes Company

Cameron International Corporation

FMC Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Haliburton Corporation

JDR Cable Systems Ltd.

McDermott International, Ltd

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Saipem S.p.A.

Siemens AG

Subsea 7 S.A.

TechnipFMC plc

Vallourec S.A.

Weatherford International plc

