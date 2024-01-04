Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Report 2024-2034 - Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry

News provided by

Research and Markets

04 Jan, 2024, 18:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market is forecast to surpass US$10.19 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034. 

Deepwater Exploration and Production Opportunities

The increasing focus on deepwater oil and gas exploration and production activities is a key driver for the global subsea umbilical, risers, and flowlines (SURF) market. As traditional reserves are depleting, the industry is compelled to explore deeper waters to meet global energy demands. The development of advanced SURF systems is essential to extract hydrocarbons from these challenging deepwater environments. For instance, the Gulf of Mexico's deepwater projects, such as the Perdido development, rely heavily on sophisticated SURF systems to transport hydrocarbons efficiently from the seabed to the surface facilities.

Growing Subsea Field Developments

The increasing number of subsea field developments globally is a significant driving factor for the SURF market. Oil and gas operators are expanding their offshore portfolios, and subsea tie-backs to existing infrastructure or standalone subsea developments require robust SURF systems. One example is the Johan Castberg project in the Barents Sea, where the development of subsea infrastructure necessitates the deployment of comprehensive SURF solutions to connect wells to production facilities efficiently.

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

  • In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
  • You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
  • Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising oil & gas subsea umbilical, risers & flowlines (SURF) prices and recent developments.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

  • The Increasing Trend of Offshore Exploration and Production Activities, Particularly in Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Regions
  • Ongoing Technological Advancements in Subsea Engineering and Manufacturing Play A Pivotal Role in Market Growth
  • Rapid Advancement in Subsea Production Systems

Market Restraining Factors

  • The Crude Oil Sector Is Recognised as One of the Largest Sources of VOC Emission in to the Environment
  • High Cost Associated with Offshore Drilling
  • The Potential Environmental Impact of Deepwater Drilling and Production Activities Poses a Challenge for the SURF Market

Market Opportunities

  • Strategic Investments by Major Oil and Gas Companies Opportunities
  • Growing Consolidation in Subsea Infrastructure Industry
  • Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Offshore E&P Activities

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Application

  • Exploration Wells
  • Production Wells

Market Segment by Component

  • Umbilicals
  • Risers
  • Flowlines

Market Segment by Flowlines

  • Production Flowlines
  • Injection Flowlines
  • Export Flowlines
  • Other Flowlines

Market Segment by Risers

  • Steel Catenary Risers (SCR)
  • Top Tensioned Risers (TTR)
  • Steel Lazy Wave Risers
  • Buoyant Risers
  • Flexible & Hybrid Risers

Market Segment by Umbilicals

  • Hydraulic Umbilicals
  • Electro Hydraulic Umbilicals
  • Electro-Optical Umbilicals
  • Control Umbilicals
  • Intervention Umbilicals
  • Production Umbilicals

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

  • Baker Hughes Company
  • Cameron International Corporation
  • FMC Technologies Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Haliburton Corporation
  • JDR Cable Systems Ltd.
  • McDermott International, Ltd
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc.
  • Saipem S.p.A.
  • Siemens AG
  • Subsea 7 S.A.
  • TechnipFMC plc
  • Vallourec S.A.
  • Weatherford International plc

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for application, component, flowlines, risers, and umbilicals, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.
  • Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, France, Norway, Russia, China, India, Indonesia, and Australia among other prominent economies.
  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilical, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market, 2024 to 2034.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gnufa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Bioprocess Validation Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033 - Key Player Profiles for Merck, Eurofins Scientific, Charles River Laboratories & Sartorius

Global Bioprocess Validation Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033 - Key Player Profiles for Merck, Eurofins Scientific, Charles River Laboratories & Sartorius

The "Global Bioprocess Validation Market: Focus on End Users, Product, Test Type, Region and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast,...
Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market, 5th Edition - Insights from 30 Executive Interviews with Market-Leading Companies

Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market, 5th Edition - Insights from 30 Executive Interviews with Market-Leading Companies

The "Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Off-Highway...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.