Oil & Gas Valves Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 3% Over 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' (FMI) market study titled, 'Oil & Gas Valves Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019–2029', analyses the global oil & gas valves market, and provides an in-depth analysis on the forecast period of 2019-2029. Also, the oil & gas market research report assesses the prominent forecasting factors that are projected to further augment the growth of the oil & gas valves market on a global level as well as regional level. Further, the report offers the key industry dynamics affecting the global oil & gas valves market across its supply chain and value chain.

In 2014, the global oil & gas valves market was pegged at approximately US$ 10 Bn. The global oil & gas valves market is estimated to be valued at over US$ 11 Bn by the end of the year 2019. The oil & gas valves market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period of 2019-2029, and reach a value of nearly US$ 16 Bn by the end of 2029.

Download the Sample of Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9671

Downstream Applications Contributing a Major Share to Oil & Gas Valves Market

By product type, the global oil & gas valves market has been segregated into gates, globes, balls, butterflies, checks, PRVs, and others. The gate type of oil & gas valves are estimated to continue recording a high market value share throughout the projected period, while recording a high CAGR simultaneously.

With respect to the different sizes of oil & gas valves, the oil & gas valves market has been segmented into 0.25 to 8 inches, 8 to 20 inches, and above 20 inches. By the end of the year 2029, the 0.25 to 8 inch-sized oil & gas valves segment is estimated to hold more than half of the global oil & gas valves market share.

With regards to application, the global oil & gas valves market has been segregated into upstream, midstream, and downstream applications. The downstream applications of oil & gas valves are estimated to contribute the most to the market size of the global oil & gas valves market.

Preview Analysis of Oil and Gas Valves Market Segmented by (Product Type - gates, globes, balls, butterflies, checks, PRVs, and others; Size - 0.25 to 8 inches, 8 to 20 inches, and above 20 inches oil & gas valves; Body Material - cast and forged; Application - upstream, midstream, and downstream applications;) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oil-and-gas-valves-market

Rising Energy Need and Multiple Oil and Gas Projects in Pipeline Accelerate Market Growth in Developing Countries

Among all the regional markets, the oil & gas valves market in North America is estimated to account for over one-fourth of the global oil & gas valves market share throughout the forecast period, due to continuous advancements in the North American oil & gas and shale industry. With a booming oil & gas industry in the Western Africa and Northern African countries, the oil & gas valves market in the Middle East & Africa is estimated to record the second-largest market share throughout the forecast period. The oil & gas valves market in China, India, and Brazil are estimated to be emerging markets due to the growing energy needs, new oil & gas projects, improved economic conditions, and continuous industrialization and urbanization in these countries.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9671

The oil & gas industry is extremely competitive, due to the high presence of established market players. This, in turn, makes the oil & gas valves market fairly fragmented. Leading market players in the oil & gas valves market are very well-established across all the regional markets. Some of the key vendors in the global oil & gas valves market are Emerson Electric Co., CIRCOR International Inc., Schlumberger Limited, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Weir Group Plc., Metso Corporation, and BHGE (BAKER HUGHES, a GE Company), among others. Key vendors in the oil & gas valves market must focus on investing in research and development-related projects, particularly in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

Analysts who have compiled the oil & gas valves market report are available for interviews and quotes at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9671

More from Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE Future Market Insights