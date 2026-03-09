Oil & Gas Volatility Exposes Cost of Digital Lag, Report From Info-Tech Research Group Urges Scalable Digital Foundations

Oil and gas leaders face heightened operational uncertainty driven by price swings, geopolitical risk, and intensifying regulatory pressure. Many organizations continue to rely on fragmented digital programs that limit cross-asset visibility, constrain automation, and slow decision-making. New findings from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group show that resilient operations depend on modern data ecosystems and interoperable OT and IT foundations. The firm's recent report, The Future of the Oil and Gas Industry, details a structured foresight framework to help IT and operations leaders evaluate emerging trends, prioritize investment decisions, and strengthen the digital backbone required for long-term performance.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Continued volatility across global oil markets is increasing operational pressure on energy producers, revealing gaps in digital integration, data visibility, and execution readiness. In its 2026 report, The Future of the Oil and Gas Industry, Info-Tech Research Group outlines how scalable digital foundations strengthen operational resilience and support more disciplined decision-making under uncertain conditions.

The firm's report identifies four converging technology priorities shaping modernization across the sector: expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), advanced analytics for operational decision-making, intelligent automation, and the integration of sustainability technologies. Many organizations have initiated pilots within these domains; however, fragmented execution frequently limits enterprise impact and constrains scalability across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Info-Tech's findings indicate that fragmented digital environments slow decision-making and reduce visibility across assets when market conditions tighten. Organizations that invest in interoperable systems, governed data pipelines, and scalable automation frameworks demonstrate stronger coordination and more reliable operational execution.

"Volatility must be met with execution discipline and sound strategic vision," says Evan Garland, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Energy producers that build integrated digital foundations gain clearer visibility into operations, stronger coordination between IT and OT, and greater confidence in automated decision support. Those capabilities sustain performance when market conditions shift or regulatory expectations increase."

Key Challenges Facing Oil & Gas IT and OT Leaders

Digital modernization efforts are progressing across the sector, but fragmented execution continues to constrain scale and delay measurable returns. Info-Tech's report identifies the structural barriers driving this gap, including:

Disconnected OT and IT environments that restrict data sharing and centralized governance.

that restrict data sharing and centralized governance. Inconsistent instrumentation and legacy infrastructure that hinder real-time visibility.

that hinder real-time visibility. Pilot programs that remain siloed and fail to scale across assets or business units.

and fail to scale across assets or business units. Expanding compliance requirements tied to emissions monitoring, reporting accuracy, and operational transparency.

tied to emissions monitoring, reporting accuracy, and operational transparency. Increased cybersecurity exposure linked to growing connectivity across industrial systems.

These constraints do not prevent modernization, but they slow the transition from isolated innovation to repeatable performance improvement.

Info-Tech's Framework for Building Scalable Digital Foundations

To support structured decision-making, The Future of the Oil and Gas Industry report applies a strategic foresight methodology that moves from signal identification to trend clustering and impact prioritization. Rather than treating technology adoption as a reactive measure, the framework encourages leaders to assess long-term capability development across interconnected layers of the digital environment.

Info-Tech advises oil and gas leaders to focus on the following priorities:

Establish Interoperable IIoT Infrastructure

Standardize connectivity and instrumentation across assets to improve data consistency and reduce reliance on manual inspection.

Standardize connectivity and instrumentation across assets to improve data consistency and reduce reliance on manual inspection. Formalize Data Governance and Integration Pipelines

Define ownership, quality controls, and lifecycle management practices that convert operational data into reliable inputs for analytics and automation.

Define ownership, quality controls, and lifecycle management practices that convert operational data into reliable inputs for analytics and automation. Expand Analytics into Operational Decision Support

Shift from periodic reporting toward predictive and prescriptive models that support maintenance planning, production optimization, and risk evaluation.

Shift from periodic reporting toward predictive and prescriptive models that support maintenance planning, production optimization, and risk evaluation. Scale Automation Within Controlled Operational Frameworks

Integrate automation into workflows with defined oversight protocols to support reliability, safety, and compliance.

Integrate automation into workflows with defined oversight protocols to support reliability, safety, and compliance. Embed Sustainability Monitoring into Core Systems

Align emissions tracking and resource optimization with operational platforms so regulatory reporting strengthens performance visibility rather than operating as a parallel process.

Info-Tech's Future of the Oil and Gas Industry report includes structured trend canvases, a foresight prioritization tool, and industry capability mapping resources designed to help leaders evaluate feasibility, business impact, and execution readiness before committing capital. By applying the firm's methodology, oil and gas IT and operations executives can reduce fragmentation, strengthen digital coordination across assets, and build scalable foundations that support disciplined performance during periods of continued market uncertainty.

