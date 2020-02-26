Oil & Marine Hoses Market Size to Reach US$ 224.8 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Oil & Marine Hoses Market by Media Type (Oil, LPG, Water, and Chemical), by Carcass Type (Single Carcass and Double Carcass), by Hose Type (Floating and Submarine), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's oil & marine hoses market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period 2020 to 2025. After a continuous interest from the industry stakeholders in our reports on aerospace hose and tube assemblies market, specialty hoses market and composite hoses market, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to oil & marine hoses in order to provide the most crystal-clear picture of the market. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulate growth strategies.

Oil & Marine Hoses Market: Research Highlights

Oil & marine hoses are used to load crude oils and other petroleum products from offshore facilities to storage vessels and to unload them back to onshore or offshore facilities. It acts as a substitute for sub-sea oil transfer pipelines. Oil & marine hoses are majorly used in the context of oil conveyance from remote places of production, which are not linked to major oil-consuming countries by pipelines. These hoses generally have a length up to 12 meters and have an internal diameter ranging from 4 to 24 inches. Oil & marine hoses are of two types: floating and submarine hoses. Floating hoses are the ones that rest on the surface of the water, whereas submarine hoses are used to connect seabed pipeline and floating facilities.

The demand for oil & marine hoses started to gain momentum in the late 1960s and increased tremendously in the early 1970s particularly in the oil-producing regions of Persian Gulf, North Sea, and North Africa; and later its demand spread to other parts of the world. The significant increase in the demand for oil & marine hoses has gained interest from many tire and rubber manufacturing companies and as a result, many companies started producing these hoses according to the specific needs of customers. As the demand started widening to other regions, industry players started enhancing their distribution network covering wider geographical reach.

As per Stratview Research, the oil & marine hoses market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 224.8 million in 2025. The market is expected to expand in-line with the increasing oil demand across the world along with growing investment towards oil & gas exploration and production by oil producers. The market is mainly dependent on offshore oil & gas production and ongoing buoys projects. Increasing demand for oil & gas from emerging economies to meet energy requirements has led to the surge in oil & gas production including offshore oil & gas production from key countries/subregions such as Brazil, Africa, Western Europe, the Middle East, and China.

Talking about the media type, the dominance of oil can be seen as it is the most consumed energy type among all the primary energy sources, accounting for around 34% share of global energy consumption. China and the USA are the largest consumers of oil in the world.

Based on the carcass type, the market is segmented as single carcass and double carcass. Double carcass is likely to remain the most dominant and the faster-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to its anti-pollutant property and stringent regulation against spillage of oil in the sea, which affects the native flora and fauna. It has an additional carcass, which holds the fluid in case the primary carcass fails.

In terms of region, Latin America is projected to remain the largest market for oil & marine hoses during the forecast period. Brazil holds the largest share in the Latin American market as the country holds the largest fleet of FPSOs. Latin America has around 20% share of the global oil reserves. Petrobras, YPF S.A., Termap S.A., Oiltanking, Repsol S.A., Savia Perú, and EP Petroecuador are some of the major customers of oil & marine hoses in this region. Petrobras is the biggest oil producer in Brazil.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. China and South-East Asian countries are the growth engines of the Asia-Pacific's oil & marine hoses market. These economies are continuously generating huge demand for these hoses since they are the largest consumers of oil in the world. China accounts for almost half of the total oil & gas production in Asia-Pacific.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, oil & marine hoses manufacturers, installers, distributors, and end-users. Some of the key players in the oil & marine hoses market are Continental AG, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Manuli Rubber Industries S.p.A., and Flexomarine S.A. Key end-users of these markets include petroleum companies, buoy manufacturers, and oil & gas producers and government entities.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the oil & marine hoses market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Oil & Marine Hoses Market, by Media Type

Oil (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

LPG (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

Water (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

Chemical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Latin America , RoW)

Oil & Marine Hoses Market, by Carcass Type

Single Carcass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

Double Carcass (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

Oil & Marine Hoses Market, by Hose Type

Floating (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

Submarine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and RoW)

Oil & Marine Hoses Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Western Europe , Eastern Europe , and Central Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Australia , Malaysia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Latin America (Country Analysis: Brazil , Venezuela , and Rest of Latin America )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Africa , the Middle East , and Others)

