Oil and Gas Construction Projects Global Analysis Unveils $4 Trillion Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Construction Project Insights and Analytics (Q4 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of oil and gas construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.

The publisher is tracking oil and gas construction projects with a total value of US$4.0 trillion, from the pre-planning stage to the execution stage. Most of the projects are in the late-stages (pre-execution and execution), amounting to $2.4 trillion or 60% of projects by stage.

Report Scope

  • The report provides analysis based on the construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Key Report Benefits

  • Gain insight into the development of the industrial buildings construction sector.
  • Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.
  • Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global Overview
  • Global - Oil and Gas Construction Projects
  • Global - Top 20 Oil and Gas Construction Projects
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and North Africa
  • Sub-Saharan Africa
  • South-East Asia
  • South Asia
  • North-East Asia
  • Australasia

