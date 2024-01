Oil and Gas Decarbonization: New Report Unveils Top 10 Growth Opportunities for 2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Oil and Gas Decarbonization, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Decarbonization, digital transformation, and technology innovation have accelerated significantly in the past five years. The global energy industry is experiencing an unprecedented transition, and this change is bringing exciting new growth opportunities to the oil and gas (O&G) sector.

However, the shift to a net-zero future concerning carbon emissions means many companies are also challenged by pricing, energy security, and industry disruption. The energy industry has scarcely been out of the news headlines for the past couple of years, specifically regarding price fluctuations, supply challenges, security issues, and growth in global demand.

The main challenge for today's O&G industry is balancing the transition to net zero while meeting the current demand for fossil fuels as efficiently and sustainably as possible. Meanwhile, the competitive landscape influencing the future O&G industry is also changing. Innovation, market transformation, ambitious sustainability goals, and disruptive business models are driving the changes.

This study lists and evaluates the top 10 growth opportunities that the publisher has identified for the decarbonization of the global O&G industry in 2024.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

Growth Opportunity 1: CCUS as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2: Emissions Management Digital Platforms

Growth Opportunity 3: Remote Leak Detection

Growth Opportunity 4: Development of CCUS Hubs

Growth Opportunity 5: Modularization of Carbon Capture Plant

Growth Opportunity 6: End-to-End Emissions Management

Growth Opportunity 7: Negative Emissions Technologies

Growth Opportunity 8: Drone-based Emissions Monitoring

Growth Opportunity 9: Flare Gas Recovery

Growth Opportunity 10: Blue Hydrogen Production

