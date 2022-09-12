Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Vendors

Arseal

Creaform Inc.

Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Hatch Ltd.

John Wood Group PLC

L and T Technology Services Ltd.

LeMar Industries Inc

Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd.

M and H

Mannvit

Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd.

Raveon Technologies

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sentiec Oyj

Stantec Inc.

The oil and gas engineering services market will be affected by Rising investments in the shale industry. Apart from this, other market trends include Value chain integration in the global engineering services market, Increasing focus on energy security. Buy Sample Report.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Split

By Type

Downstream



Midstream



Upstream

By Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The oil and gas engineering services market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global oil and gas engineering services industry by value?

What will be the size of the global oil and gas engineering services industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil and gas engineering services industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global oil and gas engineering services market?

Oil and gas engineering services market research report present critical information and factual data about the oil and gas engineering services industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in oil and gas engineering services market study.

Related Reports:

Rubber Process Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rubber process oil market share is expected to increase to USD 562.83 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%.

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrogen fueling stations market share is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.4%.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arseal, Creaform Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Hatch Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, L and T Technology Services Ltd., LeMar Industries Inc, Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd., M and H, Mannvit, Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Raveon Technologies, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sentiec Oyj, Stantec Inc., Stress Engineering Services Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Toyo Engineering Corp., TRC Companies Inc., and WSP Global Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Downstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Downstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Downstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Downstream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Downstream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Midstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Midstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Midstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Midstream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Midstream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Upstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Upstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Upstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Upstream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Upstream - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arseal

Exhibit 93: Arseal - Overview



Exhibit 94: Arseal - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Arseal - Key offerings

10.4 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Element Materials Technology Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 John Wood Group PLC

Exhibit 99: John Wood Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 100: John Wood Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 101: John Wood Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: John Wood Group PLC - Segment focus

10.6 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

Exhibit 103: L and T Technology Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: L and T Technology Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: L and T Technology Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: L and T Technology Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Mannvit

Exhibit 107: Mannvit - Overview



Exhibit 108: Mannvit - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Mannvit - Key offerings

10.8 Sentiec Oyj

Exhibit 110: Sentiec Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 111: Sentiec Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Sentiec Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Sentiec Oyj - Segment focus

10.9 Stress Engineering Services Inc.

Exhibit 114: Stress Engineering Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Stress Engineering Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Stress Engineering Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Tetra Tech Inc.

Exhibit 117: Tetra Tech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Tetra Tech Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Tetra Tech Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Tetra Tech Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Toyo Engineering Corp.

Exhibit 121: Toyo Engineering Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Toyo Engineering Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Toyo Engineering Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Toyo Engineering Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 WSP Global Inc.

Exhibit 125: WSP Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: WSP Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: WSP Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: WSP Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: WSP Global Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio