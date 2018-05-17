Oil and gas experts address pipeline issues at 2018 MIDSTREAM Texas conference

According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, Texas produced nearly 3.89 million barrels per day in January 2018, up 687,000 b/d compared with January 2017. This tsunami of production, especially for natural gas, has left Permian Basin producers questioning if there will be enough infrastructure or if pipeline constraints will lead them to curtail drilling. Over 20 executive speakers will take the stage to help answer these questions and explore what's ahead for Texas' midstream sector.

"MIDSTREAM Texas attendees will see a 360-degree view of Texas' expanding market," said conference host and MIDSTREAM Business' Editor-in-Chief, Paul Hart. "This year's esteemed slate of speakers will examine new sources or plays, new terminals and pipes, emerging export destinations, as well as legal and regulatory challenges."

In the Opening Keynote, Enterprise Products Partners' Executive Vice President Bill Ordemann will discuss the midstream challenges created by Texas' growing global importance. Adding 35,000 b/d of new capacity to its Midland-to-Sealy pipeline next month, the company also plans to complete a 143-mile pipeline gathering system in the Delaware Basin. The new system will help Permian producers move 300,000 b/d of crude and condensate to Enterprise's Midland terminal.

Following the Networking Luncheon, an executive panel will discuss the status of Mexico's midstream infrastructure and what it means for the Texas energy industry. Executives from Watco Companies, Howard Energy Partners and Rangeland Energy will delve into Mexico's chase to catch up with all the new capacity from the U.S.

From keynote presentations and panels to roundtable discussions, the MIDSTREAM Texas conference will feature leading midstream executives, including:

J. Zachary Kayem , Vice President, EnCap Flatrock Midstream

Vice President, Robert W. Bourne , Vice President, Business Development – Midstream & Marketing, Apache Corp.

Vice President, Business Development – Midstream & Marketing, Cynthia Jaggi , Senior Vice President, Strategic Process Transformation , EnLink Midstream

Senior Vice President, Strategic Process Transformation Allan Roach , Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Watco Companies

Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Brandon Seale , President, Howard Energy Mexico

President, Michael Moss , Vice President, Business Development , Rangeland Energy III

Vice President, Business Development Laura D. Speake , Ph. D , Regional Chief Economist, Energy & Transportation, Caterpillar Inc.

Ph. D Regional Chief Economist, Energy & Transportation, Ken Snyder , Chief Commercial Officer , Frontier Energy Services

Chief Commercial Officer Marcus Mendoza , Senior Manager Business Development , Catalyst Midstream Partners

Senior Manager Business Development Blake Trahan , Vice President, Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Co. SemGroup

Vice President, Jim Benson , Founding Partner, Energy Spectrum Partners

Founding Partner, Ethan Bellamy , Managing Director , Robert W. Baird & Co.

Managing Director John Durand , President & Chief Operating Officer , WaterBridge Resources

President & Chief Operating Officer David Finan , Partner, EIV Capital

Partner, Carlos Conerly , President, Natural Gas & Refining Division , Linde Engineering North America

President, Natural Gas & Refining Division Ben Rhem , Partner, Jackson Walker

Partner, Jason J. Fleischer , Senior Associate, Energy, Regulation & Litigation and Energy & Infrastructure Groups, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Senior Associate, Energy, Regulation & Litigation and Energy & Infrastructure Groups, Joseph R. Dancy , Executive Director, Oil & Gas, Natural Resources, and Energy Center, The University of Oklahoma College of Law

