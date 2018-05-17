Oil and gas experts address pipeline issues at 2018 MIDSTREAM Texas conference

HOUSTON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 MIDSTREAM Texas conference and exhibition returns to Midland, TX – the heart of the Permian Basin and home to rapidly growing pipeline demand. Themed "Gateway to the World," the conference and exhibition is set for June 5-6 at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. The program highlights the growing impact of exports and Texas' pivotal role in remaking energy markets worldwide.
According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, Texas produced nearly 3.89 million barrels per day in January 2018, up 687,000 b/d compared with January 2017. This tsunami of production, especially for natural gas, has left Permian Basin producers questioning if there will be enough infrastructure or if pipeline constraints will lead them to curtail drilling. Over 20 executive speakers will take the stage to help answer these questions and explore what's ahead for Texas' midstream sector.
"MIDSTREAM Texas attendees will see a 360-degree view of Texas' expanding market," said conference host and MIDSTREAM Business' Editor-in-Chief, Paul Hart. "This year's esteemed slate of speakers will examine new sources or plays, new terminals and pipes, emerging export destinations, as well as legal and regulatory challenges."
In the Opening Keynote, Enterprise Products Partners' Executive Vice President Bill Ordemann will discuss the midstream challenges created by Texas' growing global importance. Adding 35,000 b/d of new capacity to its Midland-to-Sealy pipeline next month, the company also plans to complete a 143-mile pipeline gathering system in the Delaware Basin. The new system will help Permian producers move 300,000 b/d of crude and condensate to Enterprise's Midland terminal.
Following the Networking Luncheon, an executive panel will discuss the status of Mexico's midstream infrastructure and what it means for the Texas energy industry. Executives from Watco Companies, Howard Energy Partners and Rangeland Energy will delve into Mexico's chase to catch up with all the new capacity from the U.S.
From keynote presentations and panels to roundtable discussions, the MIDSTREAM Texas conference will feature leading midstream executives, including:
- J. Zachary Kayem, Vice President, EnCap Flatrock Midstream
- Robert W. Bourne, Vice President, Business Development – Midstream & Marketing, Apache Corp.
- Cynthia Jaggi, Senior Vice President, Strategic Process Transformation, EnLink Midstream
- Allan Roach, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Watco Companies
- Brandon Seale, President, Howard Energy Mexico
- Michael Moss, Vice President, Business Development, Rangeland Energy III
- Laura D. Speake, Ph. D, Regional Chief Economist, Energy & Transportation, Caterpillar Inc.
- Ken Snyder, Chief Commercial Officer, Frontier Energy Services
- Marcus Mendoza, Senior Manager Business Development, Catalyst Midstream Partners
- Blake Trahan, Vice President, Houston Fuel Oil Terminal Co. SemGroup
- Jim Benson, Founding Partner, Energy Spectrum Partners
- Ethan Bellamy, Managing Director, Robert W. Baird & Co.
- John Durand, President & Chief Operating Officer, WaterBridge Resources
- David Finan, Partner, EIV Capital
- Carlos Conerly, President, Natural Gas & Refining Division, Linde Engineering North America
- Ben Rhem, Partner, Jackson Walker
- Jason J. Fleischer, Senior Associate, Energy, Regulation & Litigation and Energy & Infrastructure Groups, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
- Joseph R. Dancy, Executive Director, Oil & Gas, Natural Resources, and Energy Center, The University of Oklahoma College of Law
For more on MIDSTREAM Texas, visit MIDSTREAMTexas.com.
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy editors and experts have delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor, E&P and Midstream Business); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and a range of research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.
Contact:
Kate Clark
713.260.4657
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil-and-gas-experts-address-pipeline-issues-at-2018-midstream-texas-conference-300650052.html
SOURCE Hart Energy
Share this article