Oil and Gas Industry Analysis 2023 - Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil and Natural Gas Prices Affecting Market Dynamics, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

News provided by

The Business Research Company

25 Aug, 2023, 10:31 ET

A Comprehensive Overview Of Oil And Gas Industry: Major Leaders, Market Size, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, the projection for the oil and gas sector remains predominantly steady compared to the previous estimate until the end of 2022. The escalation in oil and gas prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, disturbances in the supply chain, and the stabilization of crude oil and natural gas prices over the long term, were all factored into consideration during our prior forecast update. As a result, our predictions for this market have retained their stability throughout this update cycle.

Key takeaways highlighted in the analysis of the oil and gas industry by the Global Market Model include:

  • Valuation of the oil and gas industry: The worldwide oil and gas market achieved a worth of $6747.2 billion in 2022, constituting 6.7% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).
  • Growth rate of the oil and gas industry: Forecasts anticipate that the market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032.
  • Factors driving the size of the oil and gas industry market: The surge is expected to be driven by factors such as rapid advancements in oil and gas exploration, drilling, and refining technologies, along with the adoption of sophisticated methods for extracting oil and gas from depleted reserves during the projected period.
  • Dominant segments and regions in the oil and gas industry: In 2022, the oil and gas upstream activities sector constituted the largest segment of the market, making up 59.1% of the total, while the United States held the leading position in the market, accounting for 15.6% of the total market share in 2022.

Gain more insights into the oil and gas industry trends with a free consultation:
https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

The Global Market Model offers insights on the following key industry indicators for the oil and gas industry –

  • Oil reserves
  • Gas reserves
  • Active rigs
  • Oil refinery throughput
  • Oil refinery capacity
  • Number of enterprises
  • Number of employees

Leverage the insights from the Global Market Model for pivotal data on the oil and gas sector. We're dedicated to catering to your distinct needs

-https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics for 7000 markets across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact us:
Global Market Model - https://bit.ly/4383TaW 
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company

Also from this source

Analysis of the Mining Industry 2023-2032 - Steady Expansion Driven by More Consistent Commodity Price Trends, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

Metal and Mineral Industry Analysis 2023-2032: Steady Expansion Driven by More Stable Metal Price Trends, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.