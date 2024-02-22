Oil and Gas Industry Automation and Autonomy Innovation Tracker: Analysis of 6 Dynamic Firms - Alteryx, C3.ai, Cognite, Eelume, Oliasoft and Sekal

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Industry Innovation Tracker: Automation and Autonomy, 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological and digital trends are transforming the oil and gas industry. Main players commonly choose operational technologies (OTs) to carry out the automation of their oil and gas processes; however, newer technologies, such as AI, IoT, and robotics are starting to gain more relevance in the industry.

Oil and gas companies have adopted automation technologies for their upstream activities, especially for offshore sites. The most common technologies include sensors, transmitters, and controllers, with SCADA systems, PLCs, and DCSs being the most common automation applications.

Several digitalization trends influenced the oil and gas automation market during the past few years, which are covered in this study. Additionally, pressing concerns have emerged in the oil and gas industry, such as its need to increase safety in the workplace and boost the efficiency and sustainability of production.

Digital technologies offer a solution to these problems in the form of automation technologies. The market is undergoing a digital transformation, and the industry's activities will evolve to become more autonomous. Globally, the oil and gas industry's digital transformation is noticeable. However, some regions are embracing these technological changes faster than others because of their preparedness and technological capabilities. North America, Europe, and APAC have prepared the most to face the industry's transformation.

This study analyzes 6 dynamic firms (Alteryx, C3.ai, Cognite, Eelume, Oliasoft and Sekal) that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for digitalization and automation in the oil and gas industry.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics for Subsea Automation
  • Growth Opportunity 3: IoT to Improve Efficiency and Accuracy
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Automation Technologies to Optimize Drilling Process Efficiency
  • Growth Opportunity 5: AI and IoT for Predictive Maintenance

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

  • Growth Environment - O&G Automation
  • Benefits of Automation Solutions in the O&G Industry
  • O&G Market Segmentation by Technology
  • Emerging Trends - AI
  • AI Applications in O&G
  • Emerging Trends - IoT
  • IoT Applications in O&G
  • Emerging Trends - Robotics
  • Robotics Applications in O&G
  • Emerging Trends - OTs
  • OT Applications in O&G

Companies to Action

  • Companies to Action - A Brief Introduction
  • The O&G Automation Innovation Target
  • Cognite - Company Profile
  • Cognite - Analyst Viewpoint
  • C3.ai - Company Profile
  • C3.ai - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Oliasoft - Company Profile
  • Oliasoft - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Eelume - Company Profile
  • Eelume - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Alteryx - Company Profile
  • Alteryx - Analyst Viewpoint
  • Sekal AS - Company Profile
  • Sekal AS - Analyst Viewpoint

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1x2v5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
  
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Market to Surpass USD 44 billion by 2028

Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Market to Surpass USD 44 billion by 2028

The "Ophthalmic Devices, Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
Global Data Center Construction Industry Report, 2022-2024 and Forecasts tp 2030: Plug & Play Emerge to be the Future of Data Centers, Prefabricated & Modular Construction Strategies Rise

Global Data Center Construction Industry Report, 2022-2024 and Forecasts tp 2030: Plug & Play Emerge to be the Future of Data Centers, Prefabricated & Modular Construction Strategies Rise

The "Data Center Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Data Center...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.