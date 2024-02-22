Oil and Gas Industry Automation and Autonomy Innovation Tracker: Analysis of 6 Dynamic Firms - Alteryx, C3.ai, Cognite, Eelume, Oliasoft and Sekal

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Industry Innovation Tracker: Automation and Autonomy, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological and digital trends are transforming the oil and gas industry. Main players commonly choose operational technologies (OTs) to carry out the automation of their oil and gas processes; however, newer technologies, such as AI, IoT, and robotics are starting to gain more relevance in the industry.

Oil and gas companies have adopted automation technologies for their upstream activities, especially for offshore sites. The most common technologies include sensors, transmitters, and controllers, with SCADA systems, PLCs, and DCSs being the most common automation applications.

Several digitalization trends influenced the oil and gas automation market during the past few years, which are covered in this study. Additionally, pressing concerns have emerged in the oil and gas industry, such as its need to increase safety in the workplace and boost the efficiency and sustainability of production.

Digital technologies offer a solution to these problems in the form of automation technologies. The market is undergoing a digital transformation, and the industry's activities will evolve to become more autonomous. Globally, the oil and gas industry's digital transformation is noticeable. However, some regions are embracing these technological changes faster than others because of their preparedness and technological capabilities. North America, Europe, and APAC have prepared the most to face the industry's transformation.

This study analyzes 6 dynamic firms (Alteryx, C3.ai, Cognite, Eelume, Oliasoft and Sekal) that are making a significant impact on the innovation agenda for digitalization and automation in the oil and gas industry.

Key Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 2: Robotics for Subsea Automation

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT to Improve Efficiency and Accuracy

Growth Opportunity 4: Automation Technologies to Optimize Drilling Process Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 5: AI and IoT for Predictive Maintenance

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment

Growth Environment - O&G Automation

Benefits of Automation Solutions in the O&G Industry

O&G Market Segmentation by Technology

Emerging Trends - AI

AI Applications in O&G

Emerging Trends - IoT

IoT Applications in O&G

Emerging Trends - Robotics

Robotics Applications in O&G

Emerging Trends - OTs

OT Applications in O&G

Companies to Action

Companies to Action - A Brief Introduction

The O&G Automation Innovation Target

Cognite - Company Profile

Cognite - Analyst Viewpoint

C3.ai - Company Profile

C3.ai - Analyst Viewpoint

Oliasoft - Company Profile

Oliasoft - Analyst Viewpoint

Eelume - Company Profile

Eelume - Analyst Viewpoint

Alteryx - Company Profile

Alteryx - Analyst Viewpoint

Sekal AS - Company Profile

Sekal AS - Analyst Viewpoint

