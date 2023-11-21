Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Analytics, Global Q3 Report - Review of Contracts in the Upstream and Downstream Sectors

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Industry Contracts Analytics by Sector, Region, Planned and Awarded Contracts and Top Contractors, Q3 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of contracts and their value in the quarter, subdivided by region, sector and geographies during the quarter.

Additionally, the report provides information on the top contractors and issuers based on the worth of contracts executed in the oil and gas industry during the quarter by geographies and over the year. Data presented in this report is derived from the analyst's Contracts database, and primary and secondary research.

Scope

  • Analyze oil and gas contracts in the global arena
  • Review of contracts in the upstream sector - exploration and production, midstream sector - pipeline, transportation, storage and processing, and in the downstream refining and marketing, and petrochemical sector.
  • Information on the top awarded contracts by sector that took place in the oil and gas industry
  • Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa
  • Summary of top contractors in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors
  • Summary of top issuers in the oil and gas industry over the past 12 months subdivided by the sectors

Reasons to Buy

  • Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner,
  • Find out the major contracts focused sectors for investments in your industry,
  • Understand the contracts activity in the oil and gas industry
  • Evaluate the type of services offered by key contractors during the month,
  • Identify growth sectors and regions wherein contracts opportunities are more lucrative,
  • Look for key contractors/issuers if you are looking to award a contract or interested in contracts activity within the oil and gas industry

Quarterly Global Oil & Gas Contracts Overview

  • Key Highlights
  • Quarterly Overview
  • Upstream Sector Review
  • Contracts
  • Planned/Rumored Contracts
  • Awarded Contracts
  • Midstream Sector Review
  • Contracts
  • Planned/Rumored Contracts
  • Awarded Contracts
  • Downstream/Petrochemical Sector Review
  • Contracts
  • Planned/Rumored Contracts
  • Awarded Contracts
  • Appendix

