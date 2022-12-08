Oil and Gas Investor Announces 2023 '25 Influential Women in Energy' Honorees

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy proudly announce the "25 Influential Women in Energy" honorees for 2023. These distinguished executives and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the sixth annual Women in Energy luncheon on February 7, 2023, at the Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston.

The 25 Influential Women in Energy program honors professional women who have excelled in every sector of the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production, acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, finance, ESG and the energy transition. This blue-ribbon award program has honored more than 125 of the top executives and leaders in the industry since its inception.

This year's honorees represent companies such Antero Resources, Continental Resources, Deloitte, ExxonMobil, Equinor, KPMG, SLB and Tailwater Capital, to name a few.

The 2023 honorees are:

Barbara Baumann , Chair of the Board of Directors, Devon Energy Corporation

, Chair of the Board of Directors, Serena Buck , Vice President of Land, Ascent Resources

Vice President of Land, Le'Ann Pembroke Callihan, Vice President, American Association of Professional Landmen (AAPL)/NAPE

Vice President, Carrie Carson , Director, Commercial Development, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

Director, Commercial Development, Keila Aires Diamond, Managing Director and Head of ESG, Quantum Energy Partners

Managing Director and Head of ESG, Marianella Foschi , CFO, Civitas Resources

CFO, Deborah Gholson , Gas Development Services Advisor, Berkshire Hathaway Energy GT&S

Gas Development Services Advisor, Stephanie Hertzog , CEO Energy & Resources North America, Sodexo

, CEO Energy & Resources North America, Jen Hornemann , Ph.D., PE, Vice President Production, Antero Resources

Vice President Production, Naana Danquah Jefferson , General Counsel Americas Land, SLB

General Counsel Americas Land, Alisa Lukash , Vice President, Head of Climate Policy Research, Rystad Energy

Vice President, Head of Climate Policy Research, Sarah Magruder , President & CEO, Owner/Founder, Safire Oil & Gas Consulting

President & CEO, Owner/Founder, Jill McMillan-Melott , Managing Director, Tailwater Capital LLC

Managing Director, Tania Ortiz Mena , Group President, Clean Power and Energy Networks, Sempra Infrastructure

Group President, Clean Power and Energy Networks, Carmen Millet , Head of U.S. Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals Industry Marketing, KPMG

Head of U.S. Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals Industry Marketing, Diane Montgomery , Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, Continental Resources

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer, Yuliya Olsen , Manager – North America Oil & Gas Practice, McKinsey & Company

Manager – North America Oil & Gas Practice, Alina Parast , Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, ChampionX

Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Heetal Patel, Senior Project Manager, ExxonMobil Corp.

Senior Project Manager, Megan Pearl , Director of Technology, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions

Director of Technology, Kathryn Roark , Vice President of Diversity & ESG, Patterson-UTI Energy

Vice President of Diversity & ESG, Allison Sandlin , U.S. Onshore Non-Operated Asset Manager, Equinor

U.S. Onshore Non-Operated Asset Manager, Rachel Schelble , Ph.D., Head of Corporate Carbon Management and Infrastructure, Wood Mackenzie

Head of Corporate Carbon Management and Infrastructure, Sweta C. Sethna , Chief Counsel, Energy Transfer LP

Chief Counsel, Teresa Thomas , Senior Manager, Deloitte

Prior to the event, several of the honorees will participate in a series of interviews that will be available at HartEnergy.com beginning in mid-January. Profiles of the honorees will also be available at HartEnergyConferences.com.

Additional information and registration for the luncheon are available here. Further announcements on the speakers and agenda will be forthcoming.

