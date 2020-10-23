Oil and Gas Investor Recognizes the Champions of the Next Generation of Oil and Gas Professionals

Honorees for the 2020 Forty Under 40 program revealed.

Oct 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Oil and Gas Investor are pleased to announce the 2020 honorees of the magazine's annual Forty Under 40 program. These next-generation industry executives demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership and community involvement. They represent varied industry sectors, from E&P to A&D, oilfield services, midstream, law and finance. The Forty Under 40 website includes video interviews and other special features with these individuals. Profiles of each honoree will also appear in a special supplement to the November 2020 issue of Oil and Gas Investor.

The 2020 honorees are:

  • Abdalla Ali, Wayfinder Resources
  • Brett Baker, Stakeholder Midstream
  • Ehsan Bayat, New Dawn Energy LLC
  • John Brawley, Maverick Natural Resources
  • Cameron Brown, Pontem Energy Capital
  • Selby Bush, BHP
  • Aaron Byrd, Tap Rock Resources
  • Aaron Chang, Continental Resources Inc.
  • Lawson Crain, Cogent Midstream
  • Kimberly DeWoody, Whitley Penn LLP
  • Adam Dirlam, Northern Oil & Gas
  • Zach Fenton, UpCurve Energy
  • Carrie Fox, California Resources Corp.
  • Margaret Franks, Selenite Energy Partners
  • Zachary Hart, Indigo Natural Resources
  • Megan P. Hays, Concho Resources Inc.
  • Sean Iago, Native Exploration Holdings LLC
  • Brandon G. Junker, Acacia Exploration Partners LLC
  • Virginia "Ginny" Kadlick, XRI Holdings LLC
  • Dane Karras, Noble Royalties Inc.
  • Ryan Keys, Triple Crown Resources LLC
  • Mike Kifer, EnerVest Ltd.
  • Radcliffe "Cliffe" Killam II, Killam Oil Co.
  • Keith Kimme, Monadnock Resources
  • Trent Kososki, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners
  • Tim Krebs, Dynacloud.IO
  • Stephen Lipscomb, Tailwater Capital LLC
  • Matthew Luna, Kraken Oil and Gas
  • Cynthia Mabry, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
  • Justin Moers, Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing
  • John Moncrief, Clear Fork Royalty
  • Whit Myers, Hibernia Resources III LLC
  • Scott Rovira, Endeavor Energy Resources LP
  • Brandon Standifird, U.S. Energy Development Corp.
  • Ryan Strawn, Appalachian Mineral Partners
  • Ryan Vinson, MineralWare, Energy Domain & Energy Freelance
  • Michael Wahl, Olympus Energy
  • Thomas J. Waldrip, EnCap Flatrock Midstream
  • Brandon Webster, Connect Midstream
  • Garin Wente, Epoch Resources
  • Court Wold, Wold Energy Partners
  • Mike Woodward, Meritage Midstream II LLC

About Hart Energy

For more than 40 years, Hart Energy has delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor and E&P); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and research and consulting services.  For information, visit hartenergy.com.

