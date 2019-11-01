Oil and Gas Investor Recognizes the New Role Models with the Forty Under 40 Program

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Oil and Gas Investor are pleased to announce the honorees of the magazine's annual Forty Under 40 program. These role models demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership, and community involvement. They represent varied industry sectors, from exploration and production to acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, law, and finance. The Oil and Gas Investor's website includes video interviews and other special features with these individuals. Profiles of each honoree also appear in a special supplement to the November 2019 issue of Oil and Gas Investor.

John Argo , Continental Resources Inc.

, Continental Resources Inc. David T. Bateman , SitePro Inc.

, SitePro Inc. Chris Bentley , Bellatorum Resources

, Bellatorum Resources Susan Ormand Berry , King & Spalding LLP

, King & Spalding LLP Nicholas Bilodeau , Intrepid Partners LLC

, Intrepid Partners LLC Anthony Bilotto , Covenant Testing Technologies LLC

, Covenant Testing Technologies LLC Aaron Blomquist , Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Dustin F. Cabrera , Roth Capital Partners

, Roth Capital Partners Stephen Callender , Cogent Midstream

, Cogent Midstream Timothy L. Chandler , Sidley Austin LLP

, Sidley Austin LLP Joe. J. Colletti, ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Company

Kevin Crews , Kirkland & Ellis LLP

, Kirkland & Ellis LLP Amy Chen Davis , Energy Transfer Partners

, Energy Transfer Partners Mickey Friedrich , Driftwood Energy Partners LLC

, Driftwood Energy Partners LLC Kirk Goehring , Jones Energy II Inc.

, Jones Energy II Inc. Abhijeet Inamdar , Equinor ASA

, Equinor ASA Bernadette Johnson , Enverus

, Enverus Brent Kelsall , FourPoint Energy LLC

, FourPoint Energy LLC Julia Margaret Klingensmith , Flywheel Energy LLC

, Flywheel Energy LLC Muhammad Faisal Laghari , Citigroup

, Citigroup Alexandria Lay , Steptoe & Johnson PLLC

, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC Blake London , Credit Suisse

, Credit Suisse Ryan London , Tap Rock Resources

, Tap Rock Resources Matt Loreman , Development Capital Resources LLC

, Development Capital Resources LLC Justin Love , Blackbuck Resources

, Blackbuck Resources Stephen Luskey , Brazos Midstream

, Brazos Midstream Mark McClure , ResFrac Corp.

, ResFrac Corp. Jamie McCoy , Canyon Creek Energy

, Canyon Creek Energy Jill McMillan , EnLink Midstream

, EnLink Midstream Tope Ogunyomi, Juniper Capital

Stephanie Reed , Parsley Energy

, Parsley Energy Timothy A. Roberts , Cardinal Midstream

, Cardinal Midstream Luis Rodriguez , Raisa Energy LLC

, Raisa Energy LLC Hossein Rokhsari, Darcy Partners

Kristin Smith , Vista Proppants and Logistics LLC

, Vista Proppants and Logistics LLC David Sweeney , Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Nick Vandivere , ThoughtTrace Inc.

, ThoughtTrace Inc. Dan Vogel , Apollo Global Management LLC

, Apollo Global Management LLC Hunter Wallace , Atlas Sand

, Atlas Sand Lindsey Walton , Native Exploration Holdings LLC

, Native Exploration Holdings LLC Drew Ward , Pinnacle Midstream II LLC

