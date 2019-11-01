Oil and Gas Investor Recognizes the New Role Models with the Forty Under 40 Program
Nov 01, 2019, 06:30 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of Oil and Gas Investor are pleased to announce the honorees of the magazine's annual Forty Under 40 program. These role models demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem solving, leadership, and community involvement. They represent varied industry sectors, from exploration and production to acquisitions and divestitures, oilfield services, midstream, law, and finance. The Oil and Gas Investor's website includes video interviews and other special features with these individuals. Profiles of each honoree also appear in a special supplement to the November 2019 issue of Oil and Gas Investor.
The 2019 honorees are:
- John Argo, Continental Resources Inc.
- David T. Bateman, SitePro Inc.
- Chris Bentley, Bellatorum Resources
- Susan Ormand Berry, King & Spalding LLP
- Nicholas Bilodeau, Intrepid Partners LLC
- Anthony Bilotto, Covenant Testing Technologies LLC
- Aaron Blomquist, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
- Dustin F. Cabrera, Roth Capital Partners
- Stephen Callender, Cogent Midstream
- Timothy L. Chandler, Sidley Austin LLP
- Joe. J. Colletti, ExxonMobil Upstream Business Development Company
- Kevin Crews, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Amy Chen Davis, Energy Transfer Partners
- Mickey Friedrich, Driftwood Energy Partners LLC
- Kirk Goehring, Jones Energy II Inc.
- Abhijeet Inamdar, Equinor ASA
- Bernadette Johnson, Enverus
- Brent Kelsall, FourPoint Energy LLC
- Julia Margaret Klingensmith, Flywheel Energy LLC
- Muhammad Faisal Laghari, Citigroup
- Alexandria Lay, Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
- Blake London, Credit Suisse
- Ryan London, Tap Rock Resources
- Matt Loreman, Development Capital Resources LLC
- Justin Love, Blackbuck Resources
- Stephen Luskey, Brazos Midstream
- Mark McClure, ResFrac Corp.
- Jamie McCoy, Canyon Creek Energy
- Jill McMillan, EnLink Midstream
- Tope Ogunyomi, Juniper Capital
- Stephanie Reed, Parsley Energy
- Timothy A. Roberts, Cardinal Midstream
- Luis Rodriguez, Raisa Energy LLC
- Hossein Rokhsari, Darcy Partners
- Kristin Smith, Vista Proppants and Logistics LLC
- David Sweeney, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Nick Vandivere, ThoughtTrace Inc.
- Dan Vogel, Apollo Global Management LLC
- Hunter Wallace, Atlas Sand
- Lindsey Walton, Native Exploration Holdings LLC
- Drew Ward, Pinnacle Midstream II LLC
About Hart Energy
For more than 40 years, Hart Energy has delivered market-leading insights to investors and energy industry professionals. The Houston-based company produces award-winning magazines (such as Oil and Gas Investor and E&P); online news and data services; in-depth industry conferences (like the DUG™ series); GIS data sets and mapping solutions; and research and consulting services. For information, visit hartenergy.com.
Contact:
Bill Walter
tel +1.713.260.4631
SOURCE Oil and Gas Investor
