Oil and Gas Logistics Market size is set to grow by USD 4.56 billion from 2024-2028, Shift in freight operations from over-the-road to intermodal to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oil and gas logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.56 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period. Shift in freight operations from over-the-road to intermodal is driving market growth, with a trend towards replacement of coal-fired power plants by natural gas-based power plants. However, logistics planning and supply chain-related issues for fuel poses a challenge. Key market players include ACI Cargo, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, ASCO Group, AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, BDP International Inc., Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics S A, DB Schenker, DEHOCO License AG, Deutsche Post AG, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU, Reliance Logistics Group Inc., Riada Shipping and Logistics, and Tudor International Freight Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Onshore and Offshore), Type (Pipeline, Railroads, and Tanker and trucks), and Geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America) Region Covered North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Key companies profiled ACI Cargo, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, ASCO Group, AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, BDP International Inc., Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics S A, DB Schenker, DEHOCO License AG, Deutsche Post AG, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU, Reliance Logistics Group Inc., Riada Shipping and Logistics, and Tudor International Freight Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The shift towards natural gas-powered power generation, driven by lower gas prices, is leading to the replacement of inefficient coal-fired plants in developed countries like the US. This trend is motivating gas turbine manufacturers to produce more efficient models, reducing fuel costs and capitalizing on the growing natural gas power generation market. Government policies, such as Germany's CHP support scheme, are also promoting efficiency and sustainability in the cogeneration sector, contributing to the expansion of the global oil and gas logistics market.

The Oil and Gas Logistics Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing production and exploration activities. The demand for efficient and reliable logistics solutions is on the rise, particularly in areas with difficult terrain and remote locations. The use of technology, such as drones and automation, is trending in the industry to improve supply chain visibility and reduce costs.

Additionally, the focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions is driving the adoption of greener logistics practices. The market is expected to continue growing, with a strong emphasis on innovation and collaboration between industry players.

Market Challenges

• Fuel outlet owners encounter numerous challenges in the supply chain, impacting consumer needs. Location and traffic congestion, emergency situations, and routing issues are major concerns. Remote locations and road conditions necessitate logistics mapping adjustments. Fuel storage planning also affects logistics, with inventory shortages or surpluses impacting revenue growth. Logistics companies can offer industry best practices and inventory forecasting training to mitigate these challenges and support market growth in the oil and gas sector.

• The Oil and Gas Logistics Market faces several challenges in the production and transport of resources. Producers and transporters must deal with complex supply chains, involving various players such as drilling companies, refineries, and shipping lines. The need for real-time monitoring and efficient communication between these entities is crucial. Additionally, the industry requires secure and reliable storage solutions for crude oil and natural gas.

• Distribution and logistics processes must also comply with strict regulations and safety protocols. Furthermore, the market is subject to external factors like weather conditions and geopolitical risks, which can impact supply and demand dynamics. Overall, managing the Oil and Gas Logistics Market involves addressing these challenges to ensure the smooth flow of resources from extraction to delivery.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Onshore

1.2 Offshore Type 2.1 Pipeline

2.2 Railroads

2.3 Tanker and trucks Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Middle East and Africa

and 3.3 Europe

3.4 APAC

3.5 South America

1.1 Onshore- The onshore segment of the Oil and Gas Logistics Market comprises facilities and transportation used for servicing client operations. Assets include pipelines, terminals, trucks, railcars, and loading/unloading facilities. Onshore services transport crude oil and gases to refineries and industrial users, connecting producers to pipelines and refineries. In 2023, onshore applications are the largest revenue generators, driven by increasing domestic consumption in countries like China, India, and Mexico, fueling market growth.

Research Analysis

The Oil and Gas Logistics Market encompasses the transportation and delivery of essential materials and equipment for the exploration, production, and processing of hydrocarbon reserves. This includes the movement of modular refinery materials, large equipment, and drilling supplies to remote locations such as extraction sites and refineries. The logistics sector plays a crucial role in the supply chain solutions for petrochemical products, distribution centres, gas stations, and even homes and transportation vehicles.

Drilling equipment and extracted natural gas are also part of the logistics network, with high-end logistics solutions ensuring the efficient and secure movement of goods. Blockchain technology is increasingly being adopted to enhance transparency and security in the oilfield discoveries, whether onshore or offshore. The Oil and Gas Logistics Market is a critical component of the global energy sector, facilitating the extraction, processing, and distribution of refined products and hydrocarbon reserves.

Market Research Overview

The Oil and Gas Logistics Market encompasses the transportation and supply of goods and services to the oil and gas industry. This market is essential for the smooth operation of oil and gas operations, from the extraction of resources to the delivery of finished products. Logistics solutions include the procurement of raw materials, the transportation of equipment and personnel, and the management of inventory and supply chains.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing oil and gas production, the need for efficient logistics solutions, and the growing demand for renewable energy. The Oil and Gas Logistics Market offers various services, including warehousing, freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and project logistics. The market is global in scope, with key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

