Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing preference for pipeline transportation to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Increasing preference for pipeline transportation is notably driving the oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market market. However, factors such as volatility in crude oil prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (hardware components and software systems), type (vibration monitoring, thermal monitoring, lubrication monitoring, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The hardware components segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The hardware component is comprised of gas meters, pressure detectors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed in oil and gas pipelines. To ensure efficient monitoring and control of pipeline activities, they calculate several process parameters. A more reasonable monitoring of oil and gas pipelines is enabled by the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with new sensors and communication technologies.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Several US pipeline networks date back to 1970. Therefore, there is great potential for the development of leak detection equipment and software for oil and gas pipelines. To bridge the gap between demand and supply of oil and natural gas, several countries in the region have already set up or are encouraging significant investments for new or expanded pipelines that carry oil and petroleum products. In addition, it will be necessary to install pipelines for transporting oil and gas produced from the fields to inland terminals to proceed with new projects. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nova Ventures Group Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., PSI Software AG, QinetiQ Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Oil And Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

