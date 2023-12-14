Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Global Outlook to 2027: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Analysis with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook by Capacity and Capital Expenditure Including Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the Oil and Gas Pipelines industry provides an in-depth outlook by capacity and capital expenditure, including crucial details of all operating and planned pipelines through to the year 2027.

As the industry continues to evolve, stakeholders can stay informed with updated information on all active, suspended, and forthcoming crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines.

Currently, the worldwide pipeline network spans an impressive 2,270,526 km, with crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas, and NGL pipelines measuring 402,955 km, 283,907 km, 1,451,350 km, and 132,314 km, respectively. Notably, the Transneft Oil System, Transneft Product System, Russian Gas System, and Mid America System hold records as some of the longest operating pipelines across various categories.

This publication's scope extends beyond mere statistics, presenting operators with pertinent data such as pipeline names, starting points, end points, locations, dimensions, and capacities. These details are accessible for every category of pipelines up to 2027, laying a solid foundation for strategic planning and competitive analysis.

Investment Forecast:

The research provides an annual breakdown of the new-build capital expenditure outlook, segmented by region and key countries, covering the forecast period from 2023 to 2027.

Industry Developments:

Additionally, the publication encapsulates the latest developments and contractual milestones in the oil and gas pipelines sector at a regional level, ensuring readers have access to the most current market movements.

Strategic Advantages:

  • Access the latest and most comprehensive data on oil and gas pipelines worldwide.
  • Identify high-growth segments and market opportunities within the pipeline industry.
  • Facilitate informed decision-making through robust pipeline data analytics.
  • Assess competitors' pipeline networks to understand their capacity and market positioning.

With this authoritative resource, industry leaders, investors, and policymakers can gain critical insights into the direction of the oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, equipping them with the knowledge required to stay ahead in a dynamic market landscape.

The full research publication is a valuable asset for anyone seeking a panoramic view of the oil and gas pipelines industry through to 2027.

