Oil and Gas Storage Service Market size is set to grow by USD 3.99 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in global oil and gas demand boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oil and gas storage service market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global oil and gas storage service market 2024-2028

Oil and Gas Storage Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3994.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.86 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Canada Key companies profiled Brooge Energy Ltd., Buckeye Partners LP, Burns and McDonnell, Compagnie Industrielle Maritime, Emirates National Oil Co. Ltd. LLC., Enbridge Inc., Energy Transfer LP, Exolum Corp. S.A., Fluor Corp., IMTT, Kinder Morgan Inc., Koninklijke Vopak NV, LBC Tank Terminals, Marquard and Bahls AG, McDermott International Ltd., NOV Inc., NuStar Energy L.P., Odfjell SE, ONEOK Inc., and Plains All American Pipeline L.P.

Market Driver

Natural gas is primarily stored in underground facilities under pressure, including depleted aquifers, salt caverns, and oil or gas fields. Aboveground, natural gas is stored in gaseous or liquid form. Compressed natural gas (CNG) is stored in gaseous form, while Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) is an ideal state for transportation. Solidified Natural Gas (SNG) is a complex process that converts natural gas into hydrate crystals, which can be stored or transported.

SNG is stored under atmospheric pressure and just-below-freezing temperatures, resulting in lower cooling costs and significant cost savings. SNG has the potential for commercial deployment and is expected to contribute to the growth of the Oil and Gas Storage Service Market. SNG hydrates can store an average of 165 times the volume of natural gas, saving storage space significantly.

Market Challenges

The oil and gas storage service market experiences significant challenges due to volatile crude oil prices. Unpredictable price fluctuations impact exploration and production investments, refinery expansions, and contract prices. This volatility can affect demand for storage services and impact the entire market, including derivative products like gasoline and lubricants.

Price instability also influences investment decisions in new and existing projects, potentially leading to project abandonment, delays, and reduced investment outlays. Consequently, downward market price movements can negatively impact storage service customers and contract prices for providers, threatening profitability and sustainable operations.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Power plants

1.2 Oil refineries

1.3 Chemical plants

1.4 LNG storage facilities Service 2.1 Storage services

2.2 Ancillary services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Middle East and Africa

and 3.3 APAC

3.4 Europe

3.5 South America

1.1 Power plants- The Oil and Gas Storage Service Market caters to the demand for secure and efficient storage solutions for crude oil and natural gas. Companies offer various services such as aboveground and underground storage, tank leasing, and maintenance. These services ensure the safekeeping of energy reserves and enable the smooth operation of the oil and gas industry. The market continues to grow due to increasing energy consumption and the need for reliable storage solutions.

Research Analysis

The Oil and Gas Storage Service Market plays a crucial role in the energy supply chain, particularly in the storage and management of petroleum products such as gasoline and crude oil. With the rapid industrialization and urbanization, the demand for oil and gas storage facilities has surged. These facilities ensure the production of refineries runs smoothly by providing necessary storage space and maintaining safety rates.

Refining capacity expansion and reservoir analysis are essential aspects of the oil and gas storage service market. Crude oil prices and oil storage prices are significant factors influencing the market's growth. IoT integration in oil storage systems enhances safety requirements and environmental sustainability.

The market caters to the economic development and energy sector by providing stable oil price conditions and ensuring the availability of hydrocarbons. Safety requirements and environmental sustainability are critical considerations in the design and operation of oil storage facilities. The market's growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy supply and the need for efficient and safe oil storage solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Oil and Gas Storage Service Market encompasses the provision of facilities for storing crude oil and natural gas. These storage solutions are essential for managing the volatility in supply and demand, ensuring a stable energy market. The market comprises various types of storage facilities, including aboveground tanks, underground caverns, and depleted oil and gas reservoirs. The storage capacity is determined by factors such as geological conditions, proximity to production sites, and transportation infrastructure.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for oil and gas, the need for emergency reserves, and the trend towards renewable energy integration. The storage services also offer benefits such as risk management, price optimization, and logistical support. The market is expected to grow due to the expanding oil and gas industry, technological advancements, and government regulations.

