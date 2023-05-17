Oil country tubular goods market size to grow by USD 16.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil country tubular goods market size is expected to grow by USD 16.86 billion during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 6.85%. North America is forecasted to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key revenue contributors to market growth in the region. The US is a major oil producer, and gas production in the region has increased significantly owing to unconventional exploration and production activities. This has increased the overall crude oil and gas production in North America. Therefore, high exploration and production activity in crude oil and gas resources will increase the demand for casings, drill pipes, and pipes in the region during the forecast period. Don't miss out on valuable insights on market size - Request the sample report NOW!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil Country Tubular Goods Market 2023-2027

Oil country tubular goods market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the oil country tubular goods market by product (seamless and welded), application (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global oil country tubular goods market.

The seamless segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Seamless oil country tubular goods are manufactured by using billets, which are special rolling mills from solid cylindrical steel. The use of billets is increasing in high-pressure drilling environments owing to its high tensile strength. Seamless oil country tubular goods are more reliable than welded oil country tubular goods. Moreover, the pressure for seamless pipes is easy to calculate. In addition, these pipes are thinner and lighter than welded pipes and have a uniform shape. They also have higher strength. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing investments in upstream activities are notably driving market growth. The demand for energy is increasing with the rising global population. Many countries are exploring untapped oil and gas resources using advanced technologies. Oil and natural gas production from traditional oil fields is decreasing. Hence, oil and gas operators are increasing their investment in mature oil and gas fields to increase revenue. Governments are also increasing oil and gas production to ensure energy security. Rising investment in the upstream oil and gas sector will drive the growth of oil and gas exploration and production activities. This will increase the use of oil country tubular goods products, such as drill pipes, casings, and tubes, in oil and gas drilling and finishing operations, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Declining prices of raw materials is a key trend in the market. Steel is one of the key raw materials for manufacturing OCTG equipment. Fluctuations in steel prices will have a significant impact on the market growth. Iron ore and scrap steel are the main raw materials used in steel production. The demand for steel scrap is determined by fluctuations in iron ore prices. If iron ore prices decrease, the demand for scrap steel declines. Therefore, manufacturers are using iron ore as the main raw material. Lower commodity prices are expected to benefit the market significantly. This will boost the profitability of oil country tubular goods equipment manufacturers and, therefore, support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive analysis

What are the key data covered in this report?

The oil country tubular goods market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

The oil country tubular goods market is segmented by product (seamless and welded), application (onshore and offshore), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, APAC, , , and and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ Plc, Hunting Plc, Iljin Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, SB International Inc., Tenaris SA, Tenergy Equipment and Service Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Tianjin Pipe International Economic and Trading Corp., Trident Steel Corp., UMW HOLDINGS BERHAD, United States Steel Corp., US Steel Tubular Products Inc., Vallourec SA, voestalpine AG, and Zekelman Industries.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ArcelorMittal, EVRAZ Plc, Hunting Plc, Iljin Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, SB International Inc., Tenaris SA, Tenergy Equipment and Service Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, Tianjin Pipe International Economic and Trading Corp., Trident Steel Corp., UMW HOLDINGS BERHAD, United States Steel Corp., US Steel Tubular Products Inc., Vallourec SA, voestalpine AG, and Zekelman Industries Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

