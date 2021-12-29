Oil Country Tubular Goods Market to grow by USD 11.67 billion from 2020 to 2025 |Increasing Investments in Upstream Activities to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the oil country tubular goods market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 11.67 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing investments in upstream activities and increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas e&p activities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as environmental concerns related to drilling will challenge market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The OCTG market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

The oil country tubular goods market report is segmented by Product (seamless and welded) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).



The OCTG market share growth by the seamless segment will be significant for revenue generation. Superior mechanical properties of seamless OCTG, such as high tensile strength, have resulted in their increased utilization in high-pressure drilling environments. Seamless OCTG is more reliable than welded OCTG due to the absence of any welded seam, which can be the source of leakage. Furthermore, it is easy to calculate the pressure of seamless pipes accurately. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the oil country tubular goods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The oil country tubular goods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:



ArcelorMittal SA



Hunting Plc



JFE Holdings Inc.



Jindal SAW Ltd.



Nippon Steel Corp.



PAO TMK



Tenaris SA



The Weir Group Plc



United States Steel Corp.



Vallourec SA

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.50 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, Tenaris SA, The Weir Group Plc, United States Steel Corp., and Vallourec SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

