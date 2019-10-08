Oil Country Tubular Goods Market to Reach $100.89 Billion by 2026, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) is currently estimated to be worth $58.02 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent until 2026, according to Beroe Inc, a procurement intelligence firm. The growth of the market is fueled by the rising global demand for oil and gas and requirements for quality OCTG.

The US, China, and Russia are the most important global markets, due to the high consumption of OCTG and hydrocarbon activity while the Asia-Pacific is the highest demand-generating geography, followed by North America. The Middle East is the largest premium connection market, due to sour gas discoveries, longer expected well life, and risk averseness. Asia (except China), the Middle East, and North America are mainly using heat-treated steel and alloy steel, due to offshore drilling, sour application, and shale gas. Horizontal drilling in the US is expected to drive the demand for premium grades and connections, providing better margins on OCTG.

The rising global demand for oil & gas, growth in crude oil prices, economic growth, and lack of alternative sources of energy remain the primary factors that influence the demand for OCTG market. Barriers to entry, fluctuation in steel prices, impact on the environment, global oil and natural gas depletion, increased cost of production, due to devaluation of currency in some regions, and regulatory issues, are the key challenges faced by the OCTG industry.

The major trends observed in the OCTG market globally are growth in the global rig count, rise in horizontal drilling, seamless pipe capacity development, and worldwide rig count development. Emerging technology trends in the market include magnetic flux leakage, coiled tubing, UT systems, and Eddy Current Technology. Consumption of seamless OCTG is significantly larger than welded OCTG, as the seamless process can achieve higher grades and heavier wall thicknesses.

The direct cost/manufacturing accounts for 46 percent of the overall cost for OCTG, followed by raw materials for 30 percent of costs, overheads for 11 percent, and direct freight cost for 7 percent. Cost optimization can be done by selecting cost-effective materials for the well, reducing string weight and steel quantity and using a standard drift/bit size.

For welded and seamless pipes, which are critical for operation, a global manufacturer or top regional manufacturer is an ideal fit. For specialty materials pipes, which do not have abundant manufactures, a global manufacturer (single supplier model) is preferred over regional manufacturers, due to the extensive pipe specifications available with the global manufacturers.

The production-capacity utilization of OCTG mills has always been low, yet OCTG manufacturers choose to work with lower utilization than shutdown the furnaces, as shutting the mills is costlier.

Material selection can result in a price increase of as much as five times. Hence, it is important to ensure that OCTG specifications fit for the purpose. There is a very extensive list of factors that needs to be considered, which, in turn, may result in faster delivery and lower price of OCTG.

OCTG selection is usually done by a Drilling Engineer, who is not an expert in analyzing metal/steel chemistry or metallurgy. For this reason, having an in-house Metallurgy Specialist may bring significant value and cost reduction opportunities, whereby the fit-for-purpose material is selected.

The most popular sourcing strategy in the Oil Country Tubular Goods market is a single/preferred supplier model. The supplier model is typically chosen, based on the past procurement experience and price benefits. A global manufacturer (single supplier model) is preferred over regional manufacturers, due to the extensive pipe specifications available with global manufacturers.

