Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia to grow by $ 126.66 Million during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report on the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in rig count.

The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia analysis includes product and application segments. This study identifies the rise in demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market growth in Indonesia during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia covers the following areas:

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia Sizing

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia Forecast

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aristirta Elprima Putra

Besmindo Group

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Nippon Steel Corp.

PAO TMK

PT Bumi Mega Primatama

PT Citra Tubindo Tbk

Sumitomo Corp.

Tenaris SA

The Weir Group Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Seamless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Welded - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aristirta Elprima Putra

Besmindo Group

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Nippon Steel Corp.

PAO TMK

PT Bumi Mega Primatama

PT Citra Tubindo Tbk

Sumitomo Corp.

Tenaris SA

The Weir Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

